What is the controversy around England spinner Shoaib Bashir ahead of the 1st Test against India?

Uncapped England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been reportedly ruled out of the first Test against India due to visa delay issues. The opening Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from Thursday, January 25.

According to reports, 20-year-old Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, was unable to join the England squad in India from their training camp in Abu Dhabi due to visa complications.

The visitors were hoping for the issue to be resolved soon, but it has been learnt that Bashir was told to return to London to discuss the matter directly with the Indian High Commission. The England team is now hoping that the young cricketer can join the squad in India over the weekend.

Bashir has featured in six first-class matches and seven List A games, claiming 10 and three wickets respectively. Experienced left-arm spinner Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, also a left-arm spinner, and 19-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed are the slow bowling options in England’s Test squad.

Ben Stokes disappointed for Shoaib Bashir

England captain Ben Stokes has expressed disappointment over Bashir being unable to join the team in Hyderabad ahead of the first Test against India due to visa issues. Reacting to the situation, he was quoted as saying in media reports:

“I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team. Especially for a young lad, I'm devastated for him. As captain, I find it particularly frustrating. We announced the squad in mid-December, and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here.

“It's unfortunate, and I'm very frustrated for him. With Bash unfortunately not able to be here, it rules him out of this game," Stokes added.

Earlier this week, England head coach Brendon McCullum was optimistic that the BCCI and the Indian government would sort out the visa issues pertaining to the young off-spinner, but it hasn’t turned out to be the case.

It may be recalled that during the ODI World Cup in India last year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding visa delay issues. Pakistan journalists, who wanted to cover the ICC tournament, also claimed about facing similar issues.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan, had also experienced visa delays during his team’s tour of India last year.

