What are the dates for men’s & women’s cricket events in Asian Games 2023? 

Asian Games 2023 will take place later this year in China. Men's and women's cricket will return to the mega event this year for the first time since 2014. India will send a team to the Asian Games for the first time in 2023.

BCCI announced the men's and women's squads for the mega event earlier today. Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a second-string Indian squad in the T20I tournament, whereas Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the women's team.

The men's cricket event at Asian Games 2023 will take place from September 28 to October 8. The number of teams and matches have not been announced yet, but all games will happen in the T20I format at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

The women's cricket competition will take place from September 19 to September 28 at the same venue. The women's tournament will also follow the T20 format.

Can India win their first gold medal in cricket at Asian Games in 2023?

Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians Women to the WPL title this year (Image: Getty)

Pakistan has been the most successful nation in cricket at the Asian Games. They have won two gold medals and one bronze medal. Pakistan Women won the gold medal in 2010 and 2014, whereas their men's team clinched the bronze medal in 2010.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have won one gold medal each in men's cricket, while Afghanistan has won two silver medals. India, on the other hand, have never participated in the event before.

It will be exciting to see how the Indian team performs in the men's and women's cricket events this year. Considering that the Indian cricketers get the opportunity to play in the world's toughest T20 leagues, it should not be a surprise if they emerge as the gold medal winners in both the men's and women's divisions.