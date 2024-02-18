"What are you doing?" - Aakash Chopra criticizes England's batting on Day 4 of 3rd Test vs India

Aakash Chopra has criticized England's second-innings batting in the third Test against India in Rajkot.

India set England a mammoth 557-run target on Day 4 (Sunday, February 18). The hosts then bundled Ben Stokes and Co. out for 122 to complete an emphatic 434-run win and take a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series.

Reviewing the fourth day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lambasted England's batting. He elaborated (7:30):

"England's batting was a letdown. The way they played was extremely ordinary. (Ben) Duckett got run out. Dhruv Jurel's collection was very good. Zak Crawley would say that he was unfortunate, that he shouldn't have been given out - no problem, that's okay."

"Ollie Pope was trying to play a cut shot and it went to hand. Joe Root was playing the sweep and the ball hit his pads. Jonny Bairstow also did the same thing. What are you doing? You are playing sweeps against Ravindra Jadeja at the pace he bowls," the former India opener added.

While Ben Duckett was found short of his crease after a mix-up with Zak Crawley, the latter was given lbw off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, with the ball-tracking system suggesting that it would have just clipped the leg bail.

Ravindra Jadeja then had Ollie Pope caught by Rohit Sharma at first slip before trapping both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root leg-before-wicket to reduce England to 50/5.

"Mark Wood scored 33 runs in the end or else this team wouldn't have even scored 100" - Aakash Chopra

Mark Wood smoked 33 runs off just 15 deliveries. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra observed that Mark Wood's late cameo gave a semblance of respectability to England's total. He said (8:05):

"Then Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed. Rehan Ahmed was trying to hit a six. With what thinking have you come? Mark Wood scored 33 runs in the end or else this team wouldn't have even scored 100."

The reputed commentator added that the visitors lasted for only 39.4 overs on a decent pitch.

"You couldn't bat 50 overs. You didn't play one-and-a-half sessions. We are on daily wages, take a little care of us. We only get paid for the number of days we work. This wasn't a 40-overs pitch. This was a much better surface and England actually let themselves down very badly," Chopra stated.

Jadeja (5/41) was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for India. While Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin accounted for a dismissal apiece.

