"What are you doing?" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami missing IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned why Mohammed Shami wasn't part of the Men in Blue's playing XI for the first T20I against England in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22. He noted that the veteran seamer didn't play despite seemingly marking his run-up.

India registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the first T20I against England. The hosts bowled the visitors out for 132 and chased the below-par target down with 43 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener expressed bewilderment about Shami not playing in the series opener.

"It's a massive topic. It is huge for all of us because no one is saying anything. Something might have been said in the (post-match) press conference but I am not aware of it at the time of recording. Where is Shami? What are you doing?" he said (10:10).

Chopra added that Shami's return to international cricket was crucial for the entire country's well-being.

"He had huge strappings on his legs. He had marked his run-up and we thought he would definitely play, but Shami didn't play. Shami playing is critical to everyone's health, yours, mine, and the Indian team's," he observed.

Mohammed Shami hasn't played for India since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He has been named in the Men in Blue's squads for the ongoing T20I series against England, the three ODIs against the same opponents, and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

"The only meaning of that is he wasn't 100 percent fit" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami skipping 1st T20I

Mohammed Shami has played domestic cricket for Bengal across all three formats over the last few months. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Mohammed Shami sitting out the first T20I against England implies that he wasn't fully fit.

"One match has passed and only four are left. He hasn't played the first match, and if he hasn't played, the only meaning of that is he wasn't 100 percent fit. If he had been fit, no excuse would work, that the pitch wasn't good, you wanted to play spin, you wished to play Ravi Bishnoi as well, and wanted to go with three spinners" he said (10:50).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that he was slightly concerned about the Bengal pacer's fitness.

"Please don't give me that. Just cut the thing and play Shami. I am a little worried. Four matches are left but the turnarounds are quick. Traveling also takes a toll. You might go in chartered flights but it's tough. He couldn't play the match. It means he is still not fully fit, and that is a thing we should be worried about," Chopra observed.

Arshdeep Singh (2/17) was the only specialist seamer in India's playing XI in Wednesday's game, with Hardik Pandya (2/42) sharing the new ball with him. The hosts played three spinners - Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel - with the trio accounting for five dismissals while conceding 67 runs in 12 overs, although Bishnoi went wicketless.

