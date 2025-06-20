What happened on Day 1 of the 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Leeds?

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill slammed hundreds as India dominated Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. Sent into bat by the hosts, India went to stumps on Day 1 at 359-3 after 85 overs. Jaiswal set the tone with an impressive 101 off 159 balls, while Gill went to stumps at 127*, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant (65*) giving him company.

India needed to get off to a solid start with the bat. Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided them with one, adding 91 in just under 25 bowlers. Both batters looked in complete control of proceedings in the first session. Just before lunch, though, Rahul (42) was caught at slip as he chased a wide delivery from Brydon Carse. Sai Sudharsan fell for a four-ball duck on debut, caught down leg off Ben Stokes.

After an impressive start, India went to lunch at 92-2. The visitors, however, dominated the second session as Gill and Jaiswal added 129 runs for the third wicket. Jaiswal struck 16 fours and a six in his wonderful knock, bringing up a Test hundred in his maiden innings in England. He creamed Josh Tongue for a six over point to end the 41st over and assert his domination.

Jaiswal smacked Carse for three fours in the 49th over and then tapped one for a single to complete his century and roar in celebration. At the other end, Gill had also eased past his half-century on Test captaincy debut. India went to tea on Day 1 in a commanding position at 215-2.

Gill, Pant carry on the good work after Jaiswal's exit on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 Test

England captain Stokes struck early in the final session of play on Day 1 in Leeds. He knocked over Jaiswal with a beauty from around the stumps, which straightened after pitching. However, Gill and Pant featured in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 138 to keep England's bowlers at bay for the rest of the session.

There were some question marks over Gill's away Test record heading into the Leeds contest. The elegant batter, however, answered critics in emphatic style. He reached a memorable hundred on Test captaincy debut by slamming Tongue through the covers for four. At the other end, Pant brought up a well-compiled half-century, mixing his trademark aggression with some mature defensive strokeplay.

