What happened on Day 3 of the 3rd IND vs ENG 2024 Test?

Despite Ravichandran Ashwin’s absence due to a family medical emergency, India dominated Day 3 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17. They bowled England out for 319 in their first innings to gain a significant lead of 126. Yashasvi Jaiswal then struck a fine hundred as India went to stumps at 196/2 after 51 overs, having extended their lead to 322.

Skipper Rohit Sharma began the second innings in impressive fashion, hitting James Anderson for consecutive fours in the first over. However, he was dismissed for 19, trapped lbw by Joe Root as he missed his sweep. England took a smart review to overturn the on-field decision of not out. Jaiswal (104) and Shubman Gill (65*) then put India on top, taking the score to 185 before the former retired hurt because of back pain.

Jaiswal was in a punishing mood as he took on the England bowlers after a sedate start. In the 27th over of India’s second innings, he clubbed Anderson for a six and two fours off successive deliveries to race to 49. He got to fifty in style, hammering a juicy full toss from Tom Hartley for a maximum and dispatching the next ball for a six as well.

The boundaries kept flowing and Jaiswal brought up his hundred by crunching Mark Wood through covers for four. In the next over, Gill launched Root for a six over long-off and soon brought up his half-century by smacking Wood over square leg for a maximum.

Expand Tweet

There was some respite for England as Jaiswal retired hurt at the end of the 44th over, while Rajat Patidar was out for a duck, chipping a long hop from Tom Hartley to midwicket. At stumps, Kuldeep Yadav (3*) was giving Gill company.

Siraj, spinners excel as England suffer batting collapse

Resuming their first innings on 207/2, England were all out for 319 as Mohammed Siraj starred with four wickets, while Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each. Ben Duckett, who was unbeaten on 133 overnight, went on to score 153, but England lost eight wickets for 95 runs to give the advantage to India.

Root’s horror series continued as he was dismissed for 18. He attempted a reverse scoop off Jasprit Bumrah only for Jaiswal to take a smart catch at second slip. Jonny Bairstow’s poor tour also continued as he was trapped leg before by Kuldeep for a four-ball duck. A full ball turned in sharply and hit Bairstow's pads as the batter was late to bring his bat down.

Expand Tweet

India got a bonus wicket as Duckett slapped a nothing delivery from Kuldeep straight to cover. Skipper Ben Stokes (41) offered some resistance before perishing to Jadeja while attempting a big hit. The hosts had two in two when Ben Foakes (13) chipped a length ball from Siraj to mid-on.

India knocked over England's tail pretty swiftly. Siraj cleaned up Rehan Ahmed (6) with a yorker, while Hartley (9) was stumped as he tried to take on Jadeja. Siraj produced another beauty to clean up last-man Anderson for 1. From 224/2, England had slumped to 319 all out.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App