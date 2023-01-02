What happened the last time India played a T20I vs Sri Lanka?

Team India will kick off the new year with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The first game is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Meanwhile, the last time both teams locked horns in a T20I match was during the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Lankans thrashed the Men in Blue by six wickets in a Super 4 game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 6.

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and asked India to bat first. The Men in Blue had a terrible start, losing KL Rahul and Virat Kohli cheaply. However, skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav added 97 runs for the third wicket to put their side back on track.

Rohit smashed 71 off 42 balls, and contributions from Hardik Pandya (17), Rishabh Pant (17), and Ravichandran Ashwin (15*) propelled India to 173/8 in 20 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka got off to a swashbuckling start, adding 97 runs for the first wicket in just 11 overs. Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) scored half, centuries before Yuzvendra Chahal put India back in the contest with a few quick wickets.

While it looked like Rohit and Co. would sweep away with the game, Shanaka (33* off 18) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25* off 17) played counterattacking knocks to take Sri Lanka home with one ball to spare.

Sai Ram Goteti @5airam It's been a forgettable year for team India. First, the loss vs Pak & SriLanka in Asia cup. Then the T20 wc match against Eng where they didn't turn up. And now the debacle against the Bangladesh. Seems we are the weakest team in our Asian neighborhood. It's been a forgettable year for team India. First, the loss vs Pak & SriLanka in Asia cup. Then the T20 wc match against Eng where they didn't turn up. And now the debacle against the Bangladesh. Seems we are the weakest team in our Asian neighborhood.

India eventually failed to make it to the Asia Cup 2022 final. Sri Lanka and Pakistan locked horns in the title decider, with the former emerging as the winner.

India vs Sri Lanka squads for 1st T20I

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, and Nuwan Thushara.

