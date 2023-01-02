IND vs SL weather update: Mumbai weather report on January 3 for 1st India vs Sri Lanka T20I

An uninterrupted game awaits fans, as the weather forecast for the first IND vs Sri Lanka T20I in Mumbai has a zero chance of precipitation. Team India will kick off the new year with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The first match of the series will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, January 3.

After another premature exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year, the Indian think tank has picked a young squad to prepare for the next edition in 2024. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the skipper, while Suryakumar Yadav has been elevated as his deputy.

It will be an exciting opportunity for both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi to stake a claim in the side, while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson will fight for the wicketkeeper's slot.

Fast bowlers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar have been named in India's T20I side for the first time. They will hope to put up a brilliant performance if an opportunity comes their way.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have recalled Avishka Fernando after a long injury haul. The youngster had a superb campaign in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), finishing as the highest run-scorer.

The Lankans will be playing for the first time since the T20 World Cup debacle and will hope to start things afresh under skipper Dasun Shanaka.

All in all, a great game awaits fans in Mumbai as both teams will look to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mumbai Weather, Wankhede Stadium Weather Report on January 3 - No rain predicted

Fans are likely to witness an uninterrupted game during the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

According to accuweather.com, it will be pleasant throughout the game. The temperature will hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius with no chance of precipitation at all. The humidity will be around 60 percent with a cloud cover of around 45 percent.

