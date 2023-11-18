What happens if the India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final ends in a tie?

The much-awaited 2023 World Cup (WC) final will be played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Following the 2019 World Cup, the Super Over rules were changed for ODI and T20I marquee competition. If the match ends in a tie, it will follow a Super Over. If the Super Over gets tied, then it will follow another Super Over.

The Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other. However, the second scenario is applicable only in the semifinals and the final of the World Cup.

That’s because the 2019 edition of the WC between eventual champions England and runners-up New Zealand was decided after the Super Over.

The two teams scored 241 after the end of 50 overs in Lord’s. The result was decided by boundary count since both England and New Zealand scored 15 runs each in the Super Over as well.

In the contest, England hit 26 boundaries as compared to New Zealand (17).

Watch the 2019 WC final highlights below:

Meanwhile, there is one such incidence where two Super Overs were bowled. That came when the Mumbai Indians played the Punjab Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Watch the clip below:

What is a Super Over?

A Super Over is a one-over eliminator or officially one over per side match where both teams play six balls with two wickets apiece. The team that scores the most is declared winner.

India set to play Australia in a repeat of 2003 World Cup final

Rohit Sharma-led India will play Pat Cummins and company in a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final on Sunday. The hosts will look to avenge their more than two-decade-old loss.

In their last meeting in a summit clash, Ricky Ponting’s Australia defeated Sourav Ganguly-led side by 125 runs in a one-sided contest in Johannesburg.

India, however, have already defeated Australia in the ongoing edition of the marquee ICC tournament. The two teams last met in Chennai, where the Men in Blue won by six wickets.

The Men in Blue are coming on the back of 10-match unbeaten streak, while Australia have won eight straight games after losing the first two matches.

Overall, Australia lead India 8-5 in head-to-head ODI World Cup battles.