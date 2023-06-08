What is the highest partnership for Australia against India in Test matches?

India and Australia are two of the most storied cricketing nations and have shared a fierce rivalry on the field of play over many years.

While Australia hold the overall edge in Test cricket, leading 44-32 in 106 games between the teams, India have been the more dominant team recently.

The Asian giants have won the last four series against the Aussies since 2016/17, including a victory in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in India earlier this year. The two teams have also produced some of the biggest names in the sport's history.

Australia vs India encounters have also produced some of the best Test knocks and batting partnerships in cricket. There have been seven 300-run partnerships in matches between the two teams.

The highest partnership for Australia against India in Test cricket was between two former captains, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke. The duo stitched together a stunning partnership of 386 for the fourth wicket in the final Test of the 2011/12 series at the Adelaide Oval.

The pair joined hands with the team struggling at 84-3 and took them to pole position with their unimpeachable partnership. Ponting and Clarke registered double centuries to lead the hosts to a mammoth 604-7 in their first innings.

The score proved too much for the Indians to overcome as they succumbed to a 298-run defeat to lose the series by a 4-0 scoreline.

The pair had performed a similar act in the second Test of the same series in Sydney, joining hands at 37-3 and putting on a stand of 288 runs for the fourth wicket. The innings also saw skipper Michael Clarke score a triple century, finishing on an unbeaten 329 off 468 deliveries.

Steve Smith and Travis Head put on a 285-run stand in the WTC 2023 Final

Steve Smith and Travis Head seemingly took the game away from India.

India and Australia resumed their battle for supremacy in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval starting from Wednesday, June 7.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, India reduced Australia to 76-3 in overcast conditions.

However, Steve Smith and Travis Head joined hands and decimated the Indian bowling attack, adding an unbeaten 251-run partnership to take Australia to 327/3 at stumps on Day 1. The duo took off from where they left off on Day 2, with Smith reaching his 31st Test century and Travis Head his fourth 150 in Tests.

The partnership was finally broken on 285 with the dismissal of Travis Head off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj, much to the relief of the Indian team.

It was the highest fourth-wicket partnership in Tests at the Kennington Oval, overtaking the 266-run stand between WR Hammond and TS Worthington.

Poll : 0 votes