"What a player" - Aakash Chopra lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century on Day 4 of the 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring an enterprising double century in India's second innings during the third Test against England in Rajkot.

Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 214 off 236 deliveries as India set England a massive 557-run target on Day 4 in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. The hosts then bowled Ben Stokes and Co. out for a paltry 122 to register a resounding 434-run win and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Reviewing the fourth day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was full of praise for Jaiswal. He said (3:30):

"Shubman Gill got out, which wasn't nice, but Yashasvi Jaiswal came to bat. He is a terrific guy. He had already hit a hundred, he scored a double hundred - unbeaten 214 off 236 balls, what a player. He is playing at a different level."

The former India opener noted that the youngster possesses big-hitting ability and plays substantial knocks.

"He hit 12 sixes despite having pain in his back. He equaled Wasim Akram's world record. He has just started playing cricket, it was just his seventh Test match, and in that, he has scored two double hundreds and a score of 171," Chopra stated.

Chopra added that Jaiswal's 12 maximums in the second innings helped India create the record for most sixes in a Test match (28), breaking their own previous record of 27 against South Africa in 2019.

"He reminds you a little bit about the start of Vinod Kambli's career" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed 861 runs at an average of 71.75 in seven Tests. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra observed that Yashasvi Jaiswal's stupendous start to his career is reminiscent of Vinod Kambli. He stated (4:40):

"He reminds you a little bit about the start of Vinod Kambli's career. He was also a left-hander who used to play spin very well. Jaiswal also plays spin very well. Of course, Kambli's career didn't pan out the way it should have because of a few off-field issues."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the 22-year-old's career won't be adversely impacted due to off-field issues, unlike that of his fellow Mumbaikar.

"I don't think Jaiswal will have the same issue because he is very sincere, talented and hard-working... He understands the game's DNA. He took Jimmy Anderson down and how - he hit three sixes in an over. Once he reached 180, he said he won't be in a hurry. He is not satisfied with a century," Chopra noted.

Kambli, just like Jaiswal, scored double centuries in successive Test matches. He amassed 793 runs at an average of 113.28 in his first seven Tests. However, he managed only 291 runs at an average of 22.38 in his next 10 Tests and was sidelined after that.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Yashasvi Jaiswal score 800+ runs in the ongoing series? Yes No 0 votes