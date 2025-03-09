What is the prize money for winners and runners-up of 2025 Champions Trophy?

Team India defeated New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final to lift their second consecutive ICC trophy after the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma and Co. hence won their third Champions Trophy title, having won the tournament in 2002 and 2013.

The Indian team will receive the winner’s prize money of $2.24 million, while runners-up New Zealand will receive $1.12 million. Meanwhile, South Africa and Australia, who finished the tournament as semi-finalists, will receive $560,000 each.

Moreover, every group stage win in the tournament has helped the teams win over $34,000. Hence, India, who remained undefeated with three wins in their pool, will receive thrice the mentioned amount.

The Champions Trophy’s total prize pool for this edition was increased by 53% as compared to the previous one that was played in 2017, and was set at $6.9 million. Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who finished fifth and sixth, will receive $350,000 apiece.

Lastly, Pakistan and England ended up earning $140,000 for finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

India beat New Zealand to win Champions Trophy 2025

Speaking of how the summit clash panned out, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first on Sunday. After some early fireworks by the openers, their innings was slowed down courtesy of some brilliant spells by the Indian bowlers.

The Kiwis handed India a 252-run target as the Men in Blue got going in style. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put up a 100+ run opening partnership, with the skipper leading the charge. While the former had a blazing start to his knock, he slowed down eventually.

Rohit played a composed innings, scoring 76 off 83 balls, including seven fours and three sixes in what was a tricky run chase. He was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match in the end.

The BlackCaps mounted pressure on their opponents by picking up the key wickets of Gill and Kohli. However, a combined effort from Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul followed by Ravindra Jadeja hitting the winning runs meant India lifted the trophy in style.

Notably, this is India's seventh ICC title.

