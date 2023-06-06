What is the reserve day rule for the WTC final 2023?

The reserve day came to the rescue of organizers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after the final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was washed out due to rain on the scheduled day.

The summit clash was moved to the reserve day and, though the weather interrupted proceedings again, a result was produced. CSK beat GT by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to clinch a record-equaling fifth IPL title.

The reserve day is in focus again ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia. The summit clash of the competition will be held at the Kennington Oval in London, starting Wednesday, June 7.

With the one-off Test being played in England, the threat of rain cannot be ruled out completely. Luckily, like in the IPL, there is a reserve day in place for the WTC final as well.

How can the reserve day be utilized for the WTC final 2023?

While the ICC has marked June 12 as the reserve day for the WTC final between India and Australia, it is pertinent to note that the extra day will come into play only in certain conditions.

If time is lost due to rain or weather conditions on any of the five days of the WTC final Test match at the Kennington Oval in London, the same can be made up on the reserve day. However, in case a full day’s play is possible on all five days of the Test match and no result is produced, the reserve day will not be utilized to determine a winner.

In the above scenario (draw or tie), both India and Australia will be declared joint winners of the World Test Championship, as per the competition rules.

Where to watch live streaming of WTC final 2023?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was live-streamed for free by JioCinema, fans will have to pay to watch the WTC final by buying a subscription plan from Disney + Hotstar.

On TV, viewers can follow the live action on Star Sports network channels. As per the Disney Star India TV guide, the WTC 2023 final will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

