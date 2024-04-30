"What a story, from the horrific car accident to playing in a World Cup" - Fans react as Rishabh Pant returns to India squad for 2024 T20 World Cup 

Rishabh Pant is set to make his comeback to international cricket at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The wicketkeeper-batter recently returned to competitive cricket with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

For the unversed, Pant sustained multiple injuries in a car crash in December 2022 and underwent multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation during a 15-month break. The 26-year-old will now don the India jersey for the first time since playing against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Pant is currently the fourth-highest leading run-getter in IPL 2024. The left-hander has amassed 398 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 158.56, including three half-centuries. He will now look to continue his sublime form in the T20 World Cup after missing out on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and ODI World Cup last year.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the India squad for the T20 World Cup. One user wrote:

"Missed WTC final 2023, missed ODI World Cup 2023. Now it's time for the comeback. What a story, from the horrific car accident to playing in a World Cup after 18 months - Rishabh Pant is back."

Another user jumped on the bandwagon and wrote:

"From deadly accident to ICC world cup team , What a Journey Rishabh pant."

A user shared similar sentiments with a clip. Take a look:

"No hate for Rishabh Pant but against quality bowling he is no lesser than a dancer," wrote one user.

Another user wasn't impressed with Pant's numbers in T20Is. Take a look:

In T20Is, Pant has amassed 987 runs in 56 innings at a strike rate of 126.37, including three half-centuries. He scored three and six runs in his two innings against Zimbabwe and England, respectively, in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Team India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

India's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup:

June 5: vs Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 9: vs Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 12: vs USA at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 15: vs Canada at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida at 8 pm IST

