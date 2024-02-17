What is the substitution rule if a player withdraws midway through a Test match?

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has created shockwaves around the cricketing world by withdrawing from the ongoing third Test against England due to a family medical emergency.

While the specifics are unknown, it leaves India in a spot of bother for the remainder of the match, with a lot of cricket still to be played. Since this development, fans have wondered how the substitution rule works if a player withdraws in the middle of a Test.

Unfortunately, the rule allows for only a substitute to field and keep wickets in the event of a player parting during a Test match. But that substitute player will not be allowed to bat or ball, meaning India will have to do with 10 players regarding batting and bowling.

The law 24.1 and its sub-laws of the MCC rules and regulations on substitute fielders states:

"The umpires shall allow a substitute fielder if they are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or become ill and that this occurred during the match, or for any other wholly acceptable reason. In all other circumstances, a substitute is not allowed."

"A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires. Note, however, Law 42.7.1 (Additional points relating to Level 3 and Level 4 offences). A nominated player may bowl or field even though a substitute has previously acted for him/her, subject to 24.2, 24.3 and Law 42.4 (Level 3 offences and action by umpires)."

As per the current ICC regulations, playing substitutes ( can bat/bowl) are only permitted for players ruled out by concussions or COVID-19.

This leaves India in a predicament as they look to win the hard-fought third Test to take a 2-1 series lead.

BCCI issues statement on Ravichandran Ashwin's withdrawal

The BCCI issued a statement hours after the end of Day 2 regarding Ravichandran Ashwin's withdrawal from the Indian Test squad with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, the 37-year-old became only the second Indian player after Anil Kumble to complete the historic 500-wicket mark in Tests.

The statement read:

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin."

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time," the statement added.

The statement concluded:

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period."

As far as the game is concerned, India scored a massive 445 in their first innings, thanks to centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

In reply, England have raced along to 207/2 in just 35 overs at the end of the second day's play.

