What will happen if the India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy final ends in a tie?

The highly anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy final will take place between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The two teams will lock horns for the second time in this edition of the 50-over tournament. India beat the Kiwis by 44 runs in their last group-stage clash at the same venue.

The ongoing ICC ODI event has witnessed a few last-over thrillers. So, there is a possibility of a tie in the summit clash.

Notably, the Super Over rule has been changed for the good following the 2019 World Cup final, where New Zealand ended in a heartbreak. England won that game by a boundary count in the Super Over following a tie. As per the new ruling, the two teams will play as many Super Overs as required to yield a result.

In December 2023, the ICC clarified that subsequent Super Overs will be played unless there are exceptional circumstances. In the rule, they stated (via ESPNcricinfo)

“If the teams' scores are equal after both innings have been completed, then a Super Over shall be played. If the Super Over is a tie, then unless exceptional circumstances arise subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner. Should it not be possible to play or to complete the Super Overs needed to determine a winner, the match shall be tied."

There is a famous instance when two Super Overs were played in IPL. Punjab beat the Mumbai Indians in the second Super Over after the two teams yielded the same scores in the match and first Super Over.

Besides the above rule, there is a reserve day to overcome bad weather and get a result in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

India eyeing back-to-back ICC trophies, Kiwis in search of their second Champions Trophy title

The Men in Blue are looking to win back-to-back ICC trophies following their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. The two-time Champions Trophy winners will be keen to continue their unbeaten streak following straight wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Kiwis, and Australia. They have previously won the tournament in 2002 (joint winners alongside Sri Lanka) and 2013.

On the other hand, the Blackcaps will be keen to avenge their group-stage defeat to India and win their second ICC title after the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final when they beat India to lift the silverware. New Zealand have previously won the Champions Trophy in 2000.

