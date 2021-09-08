"When India are in a corner they're like tigers, but England are too nicey-nicey" - David Lloyd 

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has applauded India's ability to bounce back from tough situations and feels England should incorporate that attribute as well. He noted that the hosts need to strike back in the series decider, just like they did in Leeds after losing the second Test.

Lloyd stated that the Indian team act like 'tigers' when they are backed into a corner. However, he is of the opinion that the England side are too nice and don't respond well under pressure.

While previewing the fifth Test for the Daily Mail, Lloyd wrote:

"They have to revamp the performance and spirit of the team. There's a real toughness about India that's absent from England. When India are in a corner they're like tigers, but England are too nicey-nicey. And if they're up against the ropes, India don't half come out fighting."

India's gameplan, fueled by aggression and a mentality to win at all costs, has been evident on multiple occasions in the recent past. Team India bounced back from being dismissed for the lowest Test total in Adelaide last year to eventually win the series by a 2-1 margin. Even in the ongoing series, they have been on the backfoot for a significant amount of time before striking back and emerging victorious.

David Lloyd lavishes praise on Team India, Nasser Hussain feels the visitors have their flaws

The former England players unanimously admitted that the Indian team are very good. Lloyd noted how India have the luxury of dropping a world-class player like Ravichandran Ashwin from the team and still win. Lloyd said:

"They are the best Test team in the world. There's quality all the way through with people like Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav coming in and doing a fantastic job. I'll tell you how good they are: they're that good they can choose to leave Ravichandran Ashwin out."

Nasser Hussain, while admitting that Team India are exceptional, noted that the visitors' batting unit is vulnerable, especially considering Ajinkya Rahane's form. He feels Jasprit Bumrah is the best multi-format bowler, with Virat Kohli being the driving force of the Indian team. He explained:

"Very good. There are still vulnerabilities in their batting and Ajinkya Rahane looks horribly out of nick, but their bowling, particularly the seam attack, is exceptional. Bumrah, for me, is the best multi-format bowler in the world. Kohli is the driving force, of course, and winning in England is the final frontier for him. It would be some legacy."

India, who are currently 2-1 up in the five-match series, have an opportunity to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The fifth Test will start at Old Trafford in Manchester from 10th September.

