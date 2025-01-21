When was the last time Rohit Sharma played a Ranji Trophy match before 2024-25 season?

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is all set to return to domestic cricket. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced their squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, January 26. Rohit last played a Ranji Trophy match during the 2015/16 season against Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Mumbai hosted UP at the Wankhede Stadium in a Group B fixture in November 2015. Rohit Sharma batted in the middle order, playing at No. 4 with his future India teammates Shreyas Iyer at No. 3 and Suryakumar Yadav at No. 5.

In the first innings, Mumbai batted first and posted a massive total of 610/9 declared. Rohit, batting at No. 4, slammed a century. He scored 113 runs off 140 deliveries at a strike-rate of 80.71. His knock included 13 fours and a six. Shreyas Iyer also scored a hundred (137) in the same innings.

The team was led by Aditya Tare, who was also Rohit's teammate at the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Abhishek Nayar, Dhawal Kulkarni and Shardul Thakur were other notable names in that Mumbai team.

In reply, UP were bundled out for 440 runs in the second innings. Rohit Sharma also bowled 15 overs, giving away 47 runs and bowling four maiden overs at an economy rate of 3.13. Mumbai did not bat again as they enforced the follow on and the match was eventually drawn.

Rohit Sharma to play in a Ranji Trophy match after a decade

Last featuring in the Ranji Trophy in 2015, Rohit Sharma is set to return to the premier domestic league after a decade-long gap. After being named in Mumbai's squad for the 2024-25 season clash against Jammu & Kashmir, it is expected that Rohit will be a part of the playing XI.

However, he will not be leading the side as his fellow Indian teammate Ajinkya Rahane has been announced the captain. Along with Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been named in the squad. Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur are the other notable names.

Rohit Sharma had a miserable tour of Australia, scoring just 31 runs from three matches in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. India face England in a five-match T20I series, starting January 23. However, as Rohit retired from T20Is after the 2024 World Cup, he will be available to play the Ranji Trophy fixture for Mumbai.

