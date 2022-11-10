When did Pakistan and England last win the T20 World Cup?

England made it to their second T20 World Cup final following an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final of the 2022 edition on Thursday, November 10.

Jos Buttler and Co. put in an all-round performance to knock the Men in Blue out of the competition and seal a final berth alongside Pakistan.

England overcame their semi-final heartbreak from the T20 World Cup 2021 and will face the Men in Green to claim their second title on Sunday, November 13, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

This will be a repeat encounter of the 1992 ODI World Cup final, which Pakistan famously won at the same venue under Imran Khan.

England are currently a white-ball powerhouse and made a serious charge to the knockout stages on the back of successive wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

They were pegged back after a shock defeat against Ireland in the early stages of the tournament in Australia.

When did Pakistan last win the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan are arguably one of the best sides in T20 World Cup history after managing to make it to the semi-finals on six occasions. Despite their impressive knack for making it to the knockout stages, they have only crossed the line on just one occasion.

The Men in Green won the title in 2009, which was hosted by England. Led by Younis Khan, the team defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final to claim their second World Cup overall.

When is the next cricket World Cup?

The next World Cup comes in the form of the 50-over format. The 13th edition of the competition is scheduled to be hosted by India in the October-November window of 2023.

The participants of the upcoming World Cup will be decided according to the final standings of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup Super League. It is to be noted that India, as hosts, have ensured direct qualification for the tournament.

When did England last win the T20 World Cup?

The 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup was the first ICC trophy that England were able to win after their agonizing shortcomings in the previous editions. After failing to qualify for the knockouts in the first two editions of the T20 World Cup, England came back strong under Paul Collingwood.

The side secured a triumph over arch-rivals Australia in the tournament held in the West Indies. Should they win over Pakistan in the finals of the 2022 edition, England will have the rare provision of having both the 50-over and T20 World Cup titles under their grasp.

When did India win their last T20 World Cup?

The Men in Blue's aversion to knockouts in ICC events continued after their exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 was confirmed. Despite boasting a star-studded unit, Team India have surprisingly only claimed the trophy once, in the inaugural edition, back in 2007.

Led by MS Dhoni, the batch of underdogs had the honor of becoming the inaugural champions of the T20 World Cup hosted by South Africa. The young team defeated Pakistan in the final to record a historic triumph.

Where is the next T20 World Cup?

The next T20 World Cup is slated to be held by the West Indies and the USA in 2024. This marks the first occasion that the USA will host a high-profile ICC event.

The next edition of the event will also see a change in the format. The number of participants has increased to 20 teams, the largest ever set for a T20 World Cup in history.

