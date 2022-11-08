SA20 Full schedule: List of all SA20 matches, venues and match timings in IST

The inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa's franchise-based league, the SA20 is set to kickstart on January 10, 2023, with a match between MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals. The Western Cape Derby is scheduled to be played at MI Cape Town's home ground, Newlands Cricket Ground.

The Mumbai Indians (MI)-owned franchise have a star-studded squad that boasts the likes of Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, and Sam Curran.

The Paarl Royals, the sister franchise of the IPL-based Rajasthan Royals (RR), also forged a formidable squad led by Englishmen Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, and Jason Roy with a strong home core as well.

A total of 33 matches are slated to be played among the six franchises. Each side will play five home and away matches in a round-robin format, with a week-long break to accommodate the ODI series between South Africa and England as part of the ODI World Cup Super League.

Expressing the delight of SA20 finally kicking off upon the completion of other formalities like the auction, League Commissioner Graeme Smith said in a statement:

"Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20. It’s all getting very real, we certainly can’t wait to watch the world’s best go head-to-head. Fans can look forward to the blockbuster schedule kicking off with the popular local derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on January 10."

The former South Africa captain continued:

“Fans will be able to watch the best local and international T20 stars live in action at prime viewing times for the afternoon and evening matches. This is also an ideal broadcasting slot ensuring viewers around the world can also keep up with the enthralling entertainment.”

It is to be noted that Durban's Super Giants will only play two home games post the one-week break since the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban will be in use for the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

As a result, from February 3, all of the remaining matches, including the final, will only take place across two venues in the form of Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The final of the inaugural SA20 will take place on Saturday, February 11, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

SA20 full schedule

The league recently announced the full fixture list for its inaugural edition. Here is a list of all the matches to be played among the six franchises to be crowned the first-ever SA20 champion. You can have a look at the full schedule in the spreadsheet form here.

Date Day SAST Time Home Away Venue 10-Jan-23 Tuesday 17h30 MICT PR Cape Town 11-Jan-23 Wednesday 17h30 DSG JSK Durban 12-Jan-23 Thursday 17h30 SEC PC Gqeberha 13-Jan-23 Friday 13h30 PR JSK Paarl 13-Jan-23 Friday 17h30 MICT DSG Cape Town 14-Jan-23 Saturday 13h30 PC SEC Pretoria 14-Jan-23 Saturday 17h30 MICT JSK Cape Town 15-Jan-23 Sunday 13h30 DSG PR Durban 16-Jan-23 Monday 17h30 SEC MICT Gqeberha 17-Jan-23 Tuesday 13h30 PR DSG Paarl 17-Jan-23 Tuesday 17h30 JSK PC Johannesburg 18-Jan-23 Wednesday 13h30 MICT SEC Cape Town 18-Jan-23 Wednesday 17h30 PC JSK Pretoria 19-Jan-23 Thursday 17h30 PR SEC Paarl 20-Jan-23 Friday 17h30 DSG PC Durban 21-Jan-23 Saturday 13h30 PR MICT Paarl 21-Jan-23 Saturday 17h30 SEC JSK Gqeberha 22-Jan-23 Sunday 13h30 PR PC Paarl 22-Jan-23 Sunday 17h30 SEC DSG Gqeberha 23-Jan-23 Monday 17h30 MICT PC Cape Town 24-Jan-23 Tuesday 13h30 SEC PR Gqeberha 24-Jan-23 Tuesday 17h30 JSK DSG Johannesburg 25-Jan-23 Wednesday 26-Jan-23 Thursday 27-Jan-23 Friday 28-Jan-23 Saturday 29-Jan-23 Sunday 30-Jan-23 Monday 31-Jan-23 Tuesday 01-Feb-23 Wednesday 02-Feb-23 Thursday 17h30 DSG MICT Durban 03-Feb-23 Friday 13h30 JSK PR Johannesburg 03-Feb-23 Friday 17h30 DSG SEC Durban 04-Feb-23 Saturday 17h30 PC MICT Pretoria 05-Feb-23 Sunday 13h30 JSK SEC Johannesburg 05-Feb-23 Sunday 17h30 PC DSG Pretoria 06-Feb-23 Monday 17h30 JSK MICT Johannesburg 07-Feb-23 Tuesday 17h30 PC PR Pretoria 08-Feb-23 Wednesday 17h30 SF1 1 vs 4 Johannesburg 09-Feb-23 Thursday 17h30 SF2 2 vs 3 Pretoria 10-Feb-23 Friday Reserve / Prep for FINAL 11-Feb-23 Saturday 16h30 FINAL Johannesburg

SA20 venues list

The inaugural edition of the competition is slated to be played across six venues in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. Here is a list of all the venues to be used in the SA20 2023.

Newlands Stadium, Cape Town (MI Cape Town) Centurion Park, Centurion (Pretoria Capitals) Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban (Durban's Super Giants) Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg (Jo'burg Super Kings) Boland Park, Paarl (Paarl Royals) St. George's Park Cricket Ground, Gqbehera (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

SA20 match timings in IST

Since South Africa only follows a solitary uniform time zone, the South African Standard Time (SAST, +2:00 GMT) is three and a half hours behind India (IST; (+5:30 GMT).

The matches will take place in two different time slots. The evening matches will begin at 17:30 SAST, which translates to 21:00 IST (9 PM IST).

Whereas, the afternoon encounters, which come into play during double-headers in the weekend fixtures, will take place at 13:30 SAST, which is 16:00 IST (4 PM IST)

