SA20 Full schedule: List of all SA20 matches, venues and match timings in IST

By Gokul Nair
Modified Nov 08, 2022 06:12 PM IST
The highly anticipated inaugural edition of the SA20 will begin from January 10, 2023
The highly anticipated inaugural edition of the SA20 will begin from January 10, 2023

The inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa's franchise-based league, the SA20 is set to kickstart on January 10, 2023, with a match between MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals. The Western Cape Derby is scheduled to be played at MI Cape Town's home ground, Newlands Cricket Ground.

The Mumbai Indians (MI)-owned franchise have a star-studded squad that boasts the likes of Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, and Sam Curran.

The Paarl Royals, the sister franchise of the IPL-based Rajasthan Royals (RR), also forged a formidable squad led by Englishmen Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, and Jason Roy with a strong home core as well.

A total of 33 matches are slated to be played among the six franchises. Each side will play five home and away matches in a round-robin format, with a week-long break to accommodate the ODI series between South Africa and England as part of the ODI World Cup Super League.

Expressing the delight of SA20 finally kicking off upon the completion of other formalities like the auction, League Commissioner Graeme Smith said in a statement:

"Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20. It’s all getting very real, we certainly can’t wait to watch the world’s best go head-to-head. Fans can look forward to the blockbuster schedule kicking off with the popular local derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on January 10."

The former South Africa captain continued:

“Fans will be able to watch the best local and international T20 stars live in action at prime viewing times for the afternoon and evening matches. This is also an ideal broadcasting slot ensuring viewers around the world can also keep up with the enthralling entertainment.”

It is to be noted that Durban's Super Giants will only play two home games post the one-week break since the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban will be in use for the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.

As a result, from February 3, all of the remaining matches, including the final, will only take place across two venues in the form of Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The final of the inaugural SA20 will take place on Saturday, February 11, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

SA20 full schedule

The league recently announced the full fixture list for its inaugural edition. Here is a list of all the matches to be played among the six franchises to be crowned the first-ever SA20 champion. You can have a look at the full schedule in the spreadsheet form here.

DateDaySAST TimeHome AwayVenue
10-Jan-23Tuesday17h30MICTPRCape Town
11-Jan-23Wednesday17h30DSGJSKDurban
12-Jan-23Thursday17h30SECPCGqeberha
13-Jan-23Friday13h30PRJSKPaarl
13-Jan-23Friday17h30MICTDSGCape Town
14-Jan-23Saturday13h30PCSECPretoria
14-Jan-23Saturday17h30MICTJSKCape Town
15-Jan-23Sunday13h30DSGPRDurban
16-Jan-23Monday17h30SECMICTGqeberha
17-Jan-23Tuesday13h30PRDSGPaarl
17-Jan-23Tuesday17h30JSKPCJohannesburg
18-Jan-23Wednesday13h30MICTSECCape Town
18-Jan-23Wednesday17h30PCJSKPretoria
19-Jan-23Thursday17h30PRSECPaarl
20-Jan-23Friday17h30DSGPCDurban
21-Jan-23Saturday13h30PRMICTPaarl
21-Jan-23Saturday17h30SECJSKGqeberha
22-Jan-23Sunday13h30PRPCPaarl
22-Jan-23Sunday17h30SECDSGGqeberha
23-Jan-23Monday17h30MICTPCCape Town
24-Jan-23Tuesday13h30SECPRGqeberha
24-Jan-23Tuesday17h30JSKDSGJohannesburg
25-Jan-23Wednesday
26-Jan-23Thursday
27-Jan-23Friday
28-Jan-23Saturday
29-Jan-23Sunday
30-Jan-23Monday
31-Jan-23Tuesday
01-Feb-23Wednesday
02-Feb-23Thursday17h30DSGMICTDurban
03-Feb-23Friday13h30JSKPRJohannesburg
03-Feb-23Friday17h30DSGSECDurban
04-Feb-23Saturday17h30PCMICTPretoria
05-Feb-23Sunday13h30JSKSECJohannesburg
05-Feb-23Sunday17h30PCDSGPretoria
06-Feb-23Monday17h30JSKMICTJohannesburg
07-Feb-23Tuesday17h30PCPRPretoria
08-Feb-23Wednesday17h30SF11 vs 4Johannesburg
09-Feb-23Thursday17h30SF22 vs 3Pretoria
10-Feb-23FridayReserve / Prep for FINAL
11-Feb-23Saturday16h30FINAL Johannesburg

SA20 venues list

The inaugural edition of the competition is slated to be played across six venues in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. Here is a list of all the venues to be used in the SA20 2023.

  1. Newlands Stadium, Cape Town (MI Cape Town)
  2. Centurion Park, Centurion (Pretoria Capitals)
  3. Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban (Durban's Super Giants)
  4. Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg (Jo'burg Super Kings)
  5. Boland Park, Paarl (Paarl Royals)
  6. St. George's Park Cricket Ground, Gqbehera (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)

SA20 match timings in IST

Since South Africa only follows a solitary uniform time zone, the South African Standard Time (SAST, +2:00 GMT) is three and a half hours behind India (IST; (+5:30 GMT).

The matches will take place in two different time slots. The evening matches will begin at 17:30 SAST, which translates to 21:00 IST (9 PM IST).

Whereas, the afternoon encounters, which come into play during double-headers in the weekend fixtures, will take place at 13:30 SAST, which is 16:00 IST (4 PM IST)

Who will win the inaugural edition of the competition? Let us know what you think.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
