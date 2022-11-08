SA20 Full schedule: List of all SA20 matches, venues and match timings in IST

The inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa's franchise-based league, the SA20 is set to kickstart on January 10, 2023, with a match between MI Cape Town and the Paarl Royals. The Western Cape Derby is scheduled to be played at MI Cape Town's home ground, Newlands Cricket Ground.
The Mumbai Indians (MI)-owned franchise have a star-studded squad that boasts the likes of Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, and Sam Curran.
The Paarl Royals, the sister franchise of the IPL-based Rajasthan Royals (RR), also forged a formidable squad led by Englishmen Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, and Jason Roy with a strong home core as well.
A total of 33 matches are slated to be played among the six franchises. Each side will play five home and away matches in a round-robin format, with a week-long break to accommodate the ODI series between South Africa and England as part of the ODI World Cup Super League.
Expressing the delight of SA20 finally kicking off upon the completion of other formalities like the auction, League Commissioner Graeme Smith said in a statement:
"Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20. It’s all getting very real, we certainly can’t wait to watch the world’s best go head-to-head. Fans can look forward to the blockbuster schedule kicking off with the popular local derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on January 10."
The former South Africa captain continued:
“Fans will be able to watch the best local and international T20 stars live in action at prime viewing times for the afternoon and evening matches. This is also an ideal broadcasting slot ensuring viewers around the world can also keep up with the enthralling entertainment.”
It is to be noted that Durban's Super Giants will only play two home games post the one-week break since the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban will be in use for the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup.
As a result, from February 3, all of the remaining matches, including the final, will only take place across two venues in the form of Pretoria and Johannesburg.
The final of the inaugural SA20 will take place on Saturday, February 11, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
SA20 full schedule
The league recently announced the full fixture list for its inaugural edition. Here is a list of all the matches to be played among the six franchises to be crowned the first-ever SA20 champion. You can have a look at the full schedule in the spreadsheet form here.
SA20 venues list
The inaugural edition of the competition is slated to be played across six venues in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. Here is a list of all the venues to be used in the SA20 2023.
- Newlands Stadium, Cape Town (MI Cape Town)
- Centurion Park, Centurion (Pretoria Capitals)
- Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban (Durban's Super Giants)
- Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg (Jo'burg Super Kings)
- Boland Park, Paarl (Paarl Royals)
- St. George's Park Cricket Ground, Gqbehera (Sunrisers Eastern Cape)
SA20 match timings in IST
Since South Africa only follows a solitary uniform time zone, the South African Standard Time (SAST, +2:00 GMT) is three and a half hours behind India (IST; (+5:30 GMT).
The matches will take place in two different time slots. The evening matches will begin at 17:30 SAST, which translates to 21:00 IST (9 PM IST).
Whereas, the afternoon encounters, which come into play during double-headers in the weekend fixtures, will take place at 13:30 SAST, which is 16:00 IST (4 PM IST)
