"When the Prime Minister encourages you, it gives you confidence" - Mohammed Shami thanks Narendra Modi for visiting the Indian dressing room

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the dressing room after their heartbreaking loss in the 2023 World Cup against Australia. The 33-year-old highlighted the significance of Modi consoling the players and uplifting their confidence after the painful defeat.

Modi praised Shami for his incredible performance throughout the tournament and hugged him. The champion pacer finished as the leading wicket-taker in the World Cup with 24 scalps, one more than second-placed Adam Zampa.

Speaking to the media in Amroha, Shami was quoted by ANI as saying:

"Such gestures are important (PM Modi meeting players). When the Prime Minister encourages you after that, it gives you confidence. Because your morale is already down. It is something really different."

Apart from comforting the players in the dressing room, Narendra Modi had put out a message through his social media handle. He wrote:

"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."

The Indian players were disconsolate after falling at the final hurdle to the Aussies in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, the Men in Blue scored a below-par 240 in their 50 overs. In reply, Australia hunted down the total in a mere 43 overs with six wickets in hand.

"We can all have that one bad day" - Mohammed Shami

Team India stumbled on the biggest stage against Australia.

Mohammed Shami hailed the side's overall performance in the 2023 World Cup and called the final a collective off-day.

Led brilliantly by Rohit Sharma, India won all 10 games leading up to the summit clash, including a six-wicket win in their tournament opener against Australia.

Despite defending a modest 240, Shami struck with his first legal delivery and removed dangerman, David Warner. They further reduced Australia to 47/3 before a 192-run partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne sealed India's fate.

"Overall we all performed really well," Mohammed Shami said. "There was no shortage of skill and confidence. I feel sometimes as a team, we can all have that one bad day, which can come anytime. That day did not belong to us. We lacked in execution, runs, but there was not anything due to which our morale and confidence was down."

The defeat left the Asian giants searching for their first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami was at his absolute best during India's campaign. He produced the best bowling figures by an Indian of 7/57 in the semi-final against New Zealand.

He also became the leading wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups, with 55 scalps in just 18 games at a stunning average of 13.52.