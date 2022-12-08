When are Team India playing against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka?

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for Team India's home season from January to March 2023. The Men in Blue will play four Tests, six T20Is, and nine ODIs against the visiting Australia, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand teams.

Team India had a brief home season prior to the T20 World Cup 2022 where they hosted Australia and South Africa.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin 2023 with a T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will start on January 3 at the Wankhede Stadium. India are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the neighboring nation.

BCCI @BCCI NEWS : BCCI announces schedule for Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia.



#TeamIndia | #INDvSL | #INDvNZ | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia



More Details

bcci.tv/articles/2022/… NEWS: BCCI announces schedule for Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia.More Details 🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces schedule for Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia. #TeamIndia | #INDvSL | #INDvNZ | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia More Details 🔽bcci.tv/articles/2022/…

Similarly, New Zealand will also tour the country for a white-ball series from January 18 onwards.

Following that, the action shifts to the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia as part of the final series of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The two teams will lock horns across four Tests before a three-match ODI series to conclude the home season.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is expected to start in the final week of March or the first week of April.

The ongoing tour of Bangladesh marks the Men in Blue's final overseas venture in a while. The team's next away trip comes in the form of a tour of the West Indies in July-August 2023.

IND vs SL 2023 full schedule

Sri Lanka will be the first nation to tour India in the upcoming home season. The tour is scheduled to begin with three T20Is slated to be hosted by the Western cities of Mumbai, Pune, and Rajkot.

The ODI series will begin on January 10, and the three matches will be staged in Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum.

1st T20I January 3 India vs Sri Lanka Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2nd T20I January 5 India vs Sri Lanka MCA Stadium, Pune 3rd T20I January 7 India vs Sri Lanka Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

1st ODI January 10 India vs Sri Lanka Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 2nd ODI January 12 India vs Sri Lanka Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3rd ODI January 15 India vs Sri Lanka Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs NZ 2023 full schedule

Following the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand will be the next side to visit the subcontinent. India secured four wins out of the five matches that were played during the Kiwis' last trip to the nation, with one Test being drawn.

A second-string Indian squad recently toured New Zealand following the T20 World Cup 2022. While they secured a 1-0 win in the T20I series, they lost the ODI rubber in a rain-marred set of matches.

Their upcoming series will begin with ODI matches, which will be followed by three T20Is.

1st ODI January 18 India vs New Zealand Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 2nd ODI January 21 India vs New Zealand Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur 3rd ODI January 24 India vs New Zealand Holkar Stadium, Indore

1st T20I January 27 India vs New Zealand Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium, Ranchi 2nd T20I January 29 India vs New Zealand Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 3rd T20I February 1 India vs New Zealand Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs AUS 2023 full schedule

The Pat Cummins-led Australian side will visit India to play four Tests and three ODIs. The Tests are the final set of matches for each side in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With both teams in contention to qualify for the final of the competition, the series holds great importance.

The three ODIs will mark the first set of ODIs between the two sides in India after the onset of COVID-19. The Men in Blue won the three-match affair in 2019 by a 2-1 margin.

1st Test February 9 -13 India vs Australia Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 2nd Test February 17-21 India vs Australia Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 3rd Test March 1-5 India vs Australia HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala 4th Test March 9-13 India vs Australia Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st ODI March 17 India vs Australia Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2nd ODI March 19 India vs Australia YS Rajashekara Reddy Stadium, Vishakapatnam 3rd ODI March 22 India vs Australia MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Team India's home season is crucial in their bid to win an ICC trophy

With as many as nine ODIs taking place in the home season and the ODI World Cup set to take place in the subcontinent in late 2023, the three series hold great importance in terms of preparation.

Apart from getting a hold of conditions, which the team will inevitably get given the varied nature of venues for the matches, they also have the task of identifying their final squad.

How do you see the home series panning out for the Men in Blue? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes