When is Team India’s next match in the T20I series against Australia?

Team India beat Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. With the win, the Men in Blue took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The hosts had earlier clinched the opening match in Visakhapatnam by two wickets.

Speaking of the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, Team India lost the toss and were asked to bat first. They came up with an excellent effort to put up 235/4 on the board.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal went absolutely berserk, hammering 53 off 25 balls, with the aid of nine four and two sixes. Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 off 43), Ishan Kishan (52 off 32) and Rinku Singh (31* off 9) also chipped in with crucial contributions.

On the bowling front, the Men in Blue did well to restrict the Aussies to 191/9. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Prasidh Krishna starred with three wickets each, while Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Mukesh Kumar claimed one wicket apiece. Thanks to the clinical bowling effort, Australia fell well short of the target.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I will be played on November 28

Having taken a 2-0 lead, the Men in Blue will look to seal the series against Australia in the third T20I, which will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. In contrast, all the remaining games of the series are must-win encounters for Australia.

India have played three T20Is at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, winning one and losing one. The other game produced no result. Australia hammered India by eight wickets in Guwahati in October 2017 as pacer Jason Behrendorff starred with 4/21.

The second T20I played at the venue between India and Sri Lanka in January 2020 produced no result. The Men in Blue beat the Proteas by 16 runs in the most recent T20I played in Guwahati in October 2022. KL Rahul clobbered 57 off 28 as India won a high-scoring encounter despite David Miller’s 106* off 47.

India vs Australia T20Is 2023: Squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, Travis Head, , Kane Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff.