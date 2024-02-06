When is Team India’s next match in the Test series against England?

Hosts India beat England by 106 runs in the second Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, February 5. With the win, Team India leveled the five-match series 1-1. They had lost the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs after dominating the first half of the contest.

The second Test was also a closely fought encounter. Batting first, India put up a competitive 396 on the board. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 209 off 290 balls. However, no other Indian batter could score a half-century as England held the hosts to under 400. Jasprit Bumrah’s six-wicket haul, however, gave India a significant first-innings lead of 143 runs.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill scored a fine 104, while all-rounder Axar Patel contributed 45 as the hosts put up 255 on the board to set England a target of 399 runs.

The visitors were held to 292 despite Zak Crawley’s 73 as Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three wickets each.

India vs England 2024 3rd Test: Date, time, venue

With the series level 1-1, India and England will now meet in the third Test, which will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15 to 19. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

India have played two Tests at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot so far and have a decent record, winning one, while the other game ended in a draw.

India’s first Test in Rajkot was against England in November 2016. The high-scoring match finished in a draw. England batted first in the game and put up 537 on the board as Joe Root (124), Moeen Ali (117) and Ben Stokes (128) all hit hundreds.

India responded with 488 as Murali Vijay scored 126 and Cheteshwar Pujara 124, while Ashwin also contributed 70. England declared their second innings at 260/3, with Alastair Cook getting a hundred this time. India were 172/6 in a chase of 310 when the game ended in a draw.

The hosts registered a thumping innings and 272-run victory over the West Indies in October 2018. The match is remembered for Prithvi Shaw’s famous debut as he hammered 134 off 154 balls.

India scored 649/9d batting first, with Ravindra Jadeja also reaching three figures. West Indies were bowled out for 181 in their first innings and 196 following on as India’s spinners dominated proceedings.

