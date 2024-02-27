When is Team India’s next match in the Test series against England?

India beat England by five wickets in the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday, February 26. With the triumph, India overcame the much-hyped Bazball challenge to clinch the five-match series 3-1.

The hosts did not begin the series on a positive note, losing the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. However, they fought back brilliantly to clinch the next three Tests and the series.

After losing the toss and bowling first in the fourth Test in Ranchi, India did well to reduce the visitors to 112/5 by lunch on Day 1. However, Joe Root (122* off 274) compiled a magnificent ton and pushed England to 353, with help from Ben Foakes (47) and Ollie Robinson (58*).

In response, India crumbled to 177/7. However, Dhruv Jurel (90) did a Root and lifted India to 307, with some help from the lower order.

Having kept England’s lead to 46, India’s spinners then bamboozled the visitors in the second innings. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 5/51 and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) as the Englishmen were bowled out for 145.

Set to chase 192, India were in trouble at 120/5, but Shubman Gill (52*) guided the team home in the company of Jurel (39*).

India vs England 2024, 5th Test: Date, time, venue

There is a gap of a few days between the fourth and the fifth India-England Tests. The final match of the grueling series will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7. India will be keen to finish with a 4-1 scoreline, while England would want to end a tough Test tour on a high.

Like the previous four Test matches, the fifth and final game of the series will also begin at 9:30 am IST on March 7. None of the Tests in the series have gone into the fifth day, so it would be interesting to see whether that changes in Dharamsala.

Looking at India’s Test record in Dharamsala, they have played one red-ball game at the venue and have emerged victorious in it. India beat Australia by eight wickets at the venue in March 2017.

Australia batted first in the game and were held to 300 as Kuldeep Yadav starred with 4/68. India responded with 332 as Nathan Lyon claimed 5/92. In the second innings, the Aussies were bundled out for 137, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav all claiming three wickets apiece.

Set to chase 106, India got home by eight wickets in 23.5 overs, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 51 and Ajinkya Rahane on 38.

