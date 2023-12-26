"Where is 'Pace is Pace' yaar?"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 1 of Boxing Day Test between Pakistan and Australia at MCG

Australia reached 187-3 on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan on Tuesday, December 26, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts are leading the 3-match series after winning the first Test in Perth earlier this month.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl in overcastmorning conditions. Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza tested the Australian openers, creating chances, but couldn't engineer a breakthrough.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja put on 90 in 27 overs, setting up a decent platform for the hosts. After enjoying a charmed life at the crease, Warner (38) departed in the 28th over against off-spinner Agha Salman on the stroke of lunch.

Hasan Ali bowled a wonderful spell in the second session and prized out the other opener Usman Khawaja (42). Rain then intervened proceedings, causing a delay.

Steven Smith (26) and Marnus Labuschagne took Australia forward after the resumption. Smith got off to a start but fell without converting. At Stumps, Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Travis Head (9*) remained unbeaten at the crease.

Fans enjoyed the action on the opening day of the Boxing Day and expressed their reactions on social media.

"I've never bowled at 150kph" - Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali after opening day of 2nd Test against Australia

At the press conference after stumps on Day 1 of the 2nd Test, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali reacted to the noise about the decline in the pace of the visitors' bowling attack in Tests.

He said that his focus has always been on lines and lengths and not clocking 150 kph. Ali was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk:

"I don't know whose pace has dropped – my focus has never been on pace, and I've never bowled at 150kph. I think it's better to stick to the area around the top of off stump.

"I haven't heard these rumors (about bowlers' pace dropping), and we don't care about them. Our focus is on the game, and that's where it should be."

Reviewing the team's bowling performance on Day 1, Hasan Ali added:

"As a unit, we bowled well today. We have the upper hand as we didn't leak runs. But we're not complacent that the job is done – a long way to go. If we get them out for under 250, we'll have a great chance to win."

Do you think Pakistan can restrict Australia under 300 on Day 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

