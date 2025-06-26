"Why was it not kept a secret?" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah playing only 3 Tests in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned why Jasprit Bumrah's potential availability for only three Tests in the five-match series against England was publicized. He pointed out that the seamer could have played whichever Test he wished, highlighting that Team India don't disclose their playing XI before the toss either.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir disclosed in the pre-departure press conference that Bumrah would play only three Tests. The unconventional seamer was part of the visitors' playing XI in their five-wicket loss in the series opener in Leeds, and will potentially play only two more games.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered why Bumrah's partial availability for the series had to be revealed.

"Bumrah said he will play three matches only, and I am thinking whether it was required to publicize it. Why was it not kept a secret? We don't announce our team as well. So why was it necessary to reiterate it repeatedly before the start of the tour that he would play three matches only? Let them guess. You play whichever Tests you wish," he said (8:55).

Chopra noted that the awareness of the potent weapon's potential unavailability would invigorate England and allow them to prepare pitches accordingly.

"You have played one, and you know you can play only two of the remaining four matches, which is not a good thing. If you play the second as well, you will play one of three. So, suddenly, the opposition gets into a great frame of mind that Bumrah, your biggest strength, is also not there. You can prepare pitches accordingly," he observed.

Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 5/83 in 24.4 overs in England's first innings of the first Test. However, he went wicketless in the second innings as the hosts chased down a 371-run target relatively easily.

"It's a serious issue" - Aakash Chopra on India's fast bowling future after loss in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Mohammed Siraj picked up only two wickets in the first Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that India need improvement in their fast bowling department.

"The next generation of Indian fast bowlers will have to be prepared. It's a serious issue. There were two important pillars of India's good performances away from home. One was batters starting to score runs, but it doesn't work out with that as you need to pick up 20 wickets. So Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj were outstanding with Jasprit Bumrah," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that while Jasprit Bumrah's availability is a question mark and Mohammad Shami is nearing the end of his career, Mohammed Siraj hasn't reached their levels.

"I also remember Ishant Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Lord's Test. When there are doubts about Bumrah's availability, who will take the responsibility going forward, because Mohammad Shami, I think that story is not over, but it is close to an ending. Mohammed Siraj is good, but he hasn't reached the rank of Bumrah or Shami," Chopra observed.

Mohammad Shami wasn't picked for the ongoing series against England due to fitness concerns. While Mohammed Siraj managed only two wickets in the first Test against England, Prasidh Krishna, who accounted for five dismissals across the two innings, proved extremely expensive.

