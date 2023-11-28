Why is Mukesh Kumar not playing today’s IND vs AUS 3rd T20I? 

Team India pacer Mukesh Kumar was not included in the playing XI for the side's ongoing third T20I of the five-match home series against Australia at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

The talented seamer has been released from the squad, and he will not take part in the third fixture. Confirming the same, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on social media that Mukesh has been granted leave for his wedding.

The BCCI also revealed that right-arm medium pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to the Indian squad for the remainder of the series. The Indian board wrote:

"Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities. He will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur. Pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to India’s squad for the remainder of the series."

Expand Tweet

Mukesh Kumar will rejoin the Indian squad ahead of the fourth T20I. He has done a tidy job in the series, receiving widespread appreciation for his miserly spell in the opening encounter.

He conceded just 29 runs from his full quota of four overs in the high-scoring contest. While Mukesh was a tad expensive in the subsequent game, he took the crucial wicket of the well-set Marcus Stoinis, providing the Men in Blue with a crucial breakthrough.

Avesh Khan replaces Mukesh Kumar in India's playing XI for 3rd T20I against Australia

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side secured back-to-back wins in the first two matches and lead the five-match series 2-0. India made only one change to their playing XI for the third T20I.

Fast bowler Avesh Khan came into the side in place of Mukesh Kumar, who was unavailable for selection. Australia won the toss and elected to field first. It is a must-win tie for the visitors to remain afloat in the series.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia XI: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson