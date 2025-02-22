Why are Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc & Josh Hazlewood not playing 2025 Champions Trophy?

Reigning World Champions Australia will commence their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign today (February 22) with the match against their arch-rivals England. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is the host for this high-octane encounter.

Australia will be without their renowned frontline pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc in the Champions Trophy. Starc opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons, while the other two missed out due to fitness issues.

Cummins and Hazlewood were last seen on the field during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, where they suffered ankle and hip injuries, respectively. The selectors had to take a tough call, as they failed to recover in time for the Champions Trophy. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has also been sidelined owing to a back injury.

Australia will have a highly inexperienced pace attack during the Champions Trophy, comprising Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, and Spencer Johnson. Their fortunes will depend heavily on experienced leg-spinner Adam Zampa, the leader of their bowling attack.

In the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, veteran batter Steve Smith will lead the side in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Looks a pretty good surface" - Australia captain Steve Smith after winning the toss of AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest on Saturday. He said:

"We're going to have a bowl. Looks a pretty good surface, there's dew and we'd like to chase. Short, Head, myself, Marnus, Inglis, Carey, Maxwell, Dwarshuis, Ellis, Spencer and Zampa. Little bit of swing up top, try and utilize that, just about matchups."

"Carey has been playing nicely, quality batters. Pretty loud, it's exciting, looking forward to get started," he added.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams for the fourth Champions Trophy 2025 match:

Australia playing XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.

England playing XI: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(C), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

