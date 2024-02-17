Why is Ravichandran Ashwin not playing today in the 3rd IND vs ENG Test?

Veteran Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed the limelight on Friday, February 16, becoming only the second Indian to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the feat on Day 2 of the third India vs England Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot when he dismissed Zak Crawley for 15.

However, the BCCI issued an official release on Friday night and stated that the Tamil Nadu cricketer had withdrawn from the third Test due to a family emergency. As a result, the 37-year-old will not take any further part in the Rajkot Test. Devdutt Padikkal came on as a substitute fielder for Ashwin at the start of Day 3 in Rajkot.

“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin,” the BCCI release read.

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,” the release added.

The BCCI further stated that the cricket board will continue to provide necessary assistance to the off-spinner.

“The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period,” the BCCI release concluded.

Incidentally, another senior member of the Indian team, Virat Kohli, had also pulled out of the ongoing Test series against England earlier citing personal reasons.

Ravichandran Ashwin recalls long journey after completing 500 Test wickets

Recalling his journey after picking up his 500th Test wicket in Rajkot on Friday, Ashwin said that he was pretty glad, adding that his achievement was not a bad one.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the second day’s play, he said:

“It's been a very long journey. I don't exactly know where to begin because I was an accidental spinner. I wanted to be a batter all along. Life gave me a chance. When I walked into the CSK dressing room, Muttiah Muralitharan didn't want to bowl (with) the new ball and eventually I got tossed the new ball.”

“I had a reasonable first-class (cricket) start to my life. (The) first-class career was pretty good. But nevertheless, the stage in the IPL made me made me visible to a lot of people and I eventually got my Test debut. People doubted me whether I could be a Test bowler and 10-13 years later… not bad, not a bad achievement. I'm pretty glad,” he added.

In 98 Test matches, Ashwin has 500 scalps at an average of 23.94, with 34 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls.

