Why is Rishabh Pant not playing today’s IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI?

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will not feature in the starting XI for the first of the three ODIs against England today, February 6. The ODI series serves as preparation for the two teams ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 later this month.

Rishabh Pant was a part of the ODI setup when India last played in the format against Sri Lanka in 2024. Replacing KL Rahul in the series finale, Pant was drafted into the ODI XI for the first time since 2022. Batting at number four, the southpaw only managed six runs off nine deliveries, as India slumped to a 110-run defeat.

Ahead of the first ODI against England, Rishabh Pant was left out of the XI, with KL Rahul coming back into the side as the starting wicketkeeper-batter. There is no news of Pant having any fitness issues, and the team management could have made the call based on the combination that suits the side.

India's Playing XI for the first ODI against England: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

What happened the last time Rishabh Pant played against England in ODIs?

Rishabh Pant last played against England in the 2022 ODI series. In the series decider at Manchester, chasing 260 for a series win, Pant scored his first ODI century for Team India. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper scored 125 runs off 113 deliveries as India registered a 2-1 series win.

On Wednesday, England won the toss for the first ODI, with Jos Buttler electing to bat first. India are fielding two debutants — opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Harshit Rana. Ace batter Virat Kohli has also missed out of the contest owing to soreness in his right knee.

India and England lock horns in the first ODI today, February 6, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The second and third ODIs of the series will be played on February 9 and 12 at Cuttack and Ahmedabad, respectively.

