Why was Shubman Gill replaced by Shreyas Iyer in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final?

Team India opener Shubman Gill walked off the field with an injury while batting during the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma got the Men in Blue off to a flying start after choosing to bat first. He didn't allow the Kiwi bowlers to settle down, hitting them all over the ground. Rohit smacked four boundaries and sixes each for his 29-ball 47, allowing Gill to take his time in the middle.

Against the run of play, India lost Rohit in the ninth over, thanks to a brilliant catch from Kane Williamson, running back. Despite losing the captain at the other end, Gill showed no nerves and unleashed himself, taking on the spinners.

The youngster soon raced to his half-century before limping off the ground. The physio had at Gill and immediately signalled at the dressing room to send a replacement.

It seemed like that Mumbai heat had taken a toll on Shubman Gill as it did to Australia's Glenn Maxwell a few nights before.

Last match's centurion Shreyas Iyer replaced Gill in the middle. Playing at his home ground, Iyer took over from where he left in the last game, hitting a boundary and a six inside the first 10 deliveries.

When can Shubman Gill resume his innings?

While many players have opted to continue with injury in the ongoing World Cup, Shubman Gill opted to retire hurt to have a fit batter in the middle.

However, the cricketer from Punjab is allowed to come out to bat whenever India loses a wicket. According to MCC guidelines, 25.4.2 states:

"If a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - not out’."

At the time of writing, India were beautifully placed at 195/1 after 27.3, with Virat Kohli going strong at 51.