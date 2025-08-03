"Will get more purchase off the pitch" - Irfan Pathan names key bowler for India ahead of Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Akash Deep will play a crucial role for the visitors on Day 4 (Sunday, August 3) of the fifth Test against England. India posted 396 in their second innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 118.

Chasing 374, England ended Day 3 at 50/1 after 13.5 overs, still needing 324 runs to win the match and seal the series 3-1. Ben Duckett (34) remained unbeaten at the crease, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed Zak Crawley for 14 on the final delivery of the day.

Ahead of Day 4, Pathan shared a video on his YouTube channel (@officialIrfanPathan), where he expressed confidence that Akash Deep could be a key figure for India. He noted that the pitch might offer more assistance to the right-arm pacer and that his contribution could be crucial as India look to level the series 2-2. He said:

“I believe Akash Deep will be very crucial in the morning. Yes, DSP Siraj has taken a wicket, and he will continue to do his job brilliantly. You know, with 19 wickets in the series, he now stands level with Josh Tongue and is likely to go past him. I am fully confident about that.”

“But when it comes to the final innings of a match like this, I feel Akash Deep becomes very important. You must have noticed, a couple of balls hit the batters on the hand. Zak Crawley got hit, Ben Duckett as well, with one ball even flying over him. I think Akash Deep will get more purchase off the pitch, and that could be a big factor,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old also remarked that the visitors should have handed the new ball to Siraj at the start of England’s second innings. Pathan said:

“Anyway, I feel Mohammed Siraj could have been given the new ball. But the team management is thinking differently. And they have gotten results. Especially considering how well Prasidh Krishna bowled in the first innings, maybe they wanted to ride that confidence. Also, since Mohammed Siraj is now experienced, he can play different roles. Perhaps that’s the thinking behind the decision.”

Siraj has enjoyed a strong series, having taken 19 wickets at an average of 34.36 and a strike rate of 50.26, which includes a five-wicket haul.

“They’ve done it before” - Irfan Pathan weighs in on England’s chances to win the fifth Test

In the same video, Irfan Pathan noted that if any team has the mindset to chase down a target like this, it's England. Earlier in the series, they successfully chased 371 at Headingley to win the first Test by five wickets. Pathan said:

“If there’s any mindset that can chase down the remaining 325-odd runs, it’s this England team. They’ve done it before. But I believe this is a different situation altogether. When India were batting, they were up against just three or four bowlers. Here, India have five proper bowling options. Back then, there were injuries. Here, all the players are fully involved in the game.”

Interestingly, England’s highest-ever successful run chase also came against India, when they successfully hunted down 378 for a seven-wicket win at Edgbaston in 2022.

