Hitting out at Cricket Australia in the wake of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss, Greg Chappell has said that young Australian cricketers like Will Pucovski and Cameron Green are in “primary school” in terms of experience compared to their Indian counterparts.

The Aussie legend urged the country’s cricket board to start investing in young talent for the betterment of the sport in the country.

In a column for Sydney Morning Herald, Greg Chappell wrote:

"Our young cricketers are weekend warriors compared to their Indian compatriots, who get challenging matchplay from the Under-16 age group onwards. By the time an Indian player reaches the national XI, he has had an all-round apprenticeship that prepares him to walk into the Indian side with a reasonable chance of success.

"I am afraid, in comparison, Will Pucovski and Cameron Green are still in primary school in terms of experience."

Greg Chappell further pointed out to the amount of investment BCCI is making to bring in young talent in comparison to Cricket Australia.

He further wrote:

"The BCCI is investing millions of dollars in budding Indian cricketers. Cricket Australia, by comparison, spends $44m dollars on the Sheffield Shield. The comparative spending gap isn’t a gulf; it is the size of the Indian Ocean.

"If Cricket Australia doesn’t realise what it takes to be competitive in Test cricket and our entire cricket administration does not change its attitude on where to invest in talent, we will be also-rans in no time."

Skill level of Indian youth teams would embarrass some of our first-class teams: Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell went on to state that Indian youth sides have much better skills than some of Australia’s first-class sides.

According to Greg Chappell, Indian youngsters’ ability to deal with pressure has been cultivated in the cauldron of hard-fought matches. Greg Chappell explained further:

“That level of intensity cannot be replicated in nets or against lesser opponents. The fact that India has 38 first-class teams should give you an idea of the depth of talent available.”

Indian vs Australian debutants in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy saw multiple debutants from both sides. For India, Shubman Gill scored 259 runs in three Tests, averaging a healthy 51.80. He hit a crucial 91 in the Gabba win.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj picked up 13 wickets in three games at an average of 29.53. He claimed a five-for at the Gabba to set up India’s historic win.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar picked up four wickets in the last Test, apart from scoring a fighting fifty in the first innings.

For Australia, Cameron Green played all four Tests and scored 236 runs while averaging 33.71, with a solitary fifty. He, however, was wicket-less with the ball.

Opener Will Pucovski made his debut in the SCG Test. He made a fluent 62 in the first innings after being handed multiple reprieves, before being dismissed for 10 in the second.

Pucovski was ruled out of the final Test due to a shoulder injury he picked up while fielding in Sydney.