"Will be our X-factor in Champions Trophy" - Fans react to Harshit Rana's impressive spell in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Team India pacer Harshit Rana bowled an impressive spell at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12, in the side's third and final ODI of the three-match home series against England. The right-arm fast bowler claimed the crucial wickets of Harry Brook and Jos Buttler, finishing with figures of 5-1-31-2.

England were bundled out for 214 while chasing a daunting 3576-run target. India clinched a comprehensive 142-run victory in the clash to complete a stunning 3-0 annihilation over the visitors.

Rana started off his spell on a dismal note, conceding 22 runs from the first two overs. However, he bounced back well and was praised by many on social media for his bowling exploits.

The youngster was recently added to India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement. He silenced his naysayers who questioned his selection by coming up with another wonderful spell in the series. The lower-order batter also hit a six and a four while batting and scored 13 runs off 10 balls.

Trending

Here's how some fans reacted to his bowling performance on the microblogging platform X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few Indian supporters predicted that Rana could well be India's trump card at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Harshit Rana will be our X-factor in champions trophy," wrote a fan.

"Harshit Rana might and can do in the upcoming Champions Trophy what Hasan Ali did for Pakistan in the middle overs in Champions Trophy 2017," commented another.

"Selecting Rana ahead of Siraj makes sense as Siraj is not consistent. Harshit is good in batting also. However Jaiswal should hv been in squad at all times," chimed in one fan.

Apart from Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya also picked up two wickets each in the Ahmedabad ODI. Tom Banton (38) and Gust Atkinson (38) were the top performers with the bat for England in the innings. Shubman Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 112-run knock.

Harshit Rana picked up six wickets in his debut ODI series

Harshit Rana got his maiden ODI cap after being added to the playing XI in the series opener against England. He had a tough start, with opener Phil Salt hitting three sixes and two fours off his bowling in a single over early on.

However, he showed great composure and redeemed himself by dismissing Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook. Interestingly, Rana managed to get the better of Brook in all three matches of the series.

The 23-year-old was the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the three-match series, finishing with six wickets across three outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news