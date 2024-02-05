“Winning the World Cup is within India’s reach” - Former head coach Gary Kirsten

Former Team India coach Gary Kirsten has asserted that the Men in Blue have it in them to win the World Cup. Stating that India have the players to compete at the highest level, he added that a lot of things need to go right in the knockouts for a team to win the World Cup.

Kirsten was the coach of the Indian team when they last won the ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni’s inspirational leadership in 2011. The Men in Blue had an exceptional World Cup campaign at home in 2023. They won 10 games on the trot before going down to Australia by six wickets in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Former South African opener Kirsten, however, believes that the current Indian side has the capability to replicate what the Men in Blue achieved in 2011.

“I don’t think it is easy to win a World Cup, it is really tough. Probably Australia mastered that better than any other country but India has the potential to compete at the highest level for World Cup success and glory due to depth in its cricket,” Kirsten told PTI-Bhasha in an interview, as quoted by The Print.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they secure a few victories soon,” the 56-year-old added.

Expand Tweet

Asked if India can win the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies, Kirsten stressed on the point that they will have to get things right in the knockout matches.

“Undoubtedly winning the World Cup is within India’s reach and they have the players who are capable of doing that. But there is still a lot that needs to be right to win a World Cup especially those knock-out games where anything can happen,” the Proteas legend commented.

India were touted as favorites to win the 2023 World Cup final, but crumbled under pressure as Australia lifted their sixth title.

Team India’s World Cup woes

The Men in Blue failed to defend their 2011 ODI World Cup title, going down to Australia by 95 runs in Sydney in the second semi-final of the 2015 World Cup.

Expand Tweet

They made it to the last four of the 2019 edition as well, but this time lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in Manchester. India went a step ahead in 2023, finishing as runners-up at home.

Looking at their performance at the T20 World Cup, they won the inaugural edition in 2007 and finished runners-up in 2014. The Men in Blue were eliminated in the semi-finals in 2016 and 2022.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App