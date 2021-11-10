"Women's PSL also on my mind" - PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Wednesday (November 10) said he is hopeful of starting a Women's Pakistan Super League (PSL). Raja also said he hopes to start a similar competition for the Under-19 level.

In a video released by the PCB, the former cricketer was quoted as saying:

"In October, hopefully we will launch something a PSL for Under-19 level cricket. We are very excited because this has not happened anywhere in the world. England will send their Under-19 players, we will look after them. We will create a new property."

Raja went on to add:

"Women’s PSL is also on my mind. Hopefully we can become the first cricket board in Asia to launch it (a women’s T20 franchise league)."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB ٹام ہیریسن کا پاکستان آنا خوش آئند ہے، چیئرمین پی سی بی رمیز راجہ کی مستقبل کے منصوبوں پر گفتگو ٹام ہیریسن کا پاکستان آنا خوش آئند ہے، چیئرمین پی سی بی رمیز راجہ کی مستقبل کے منصوبوں پر گفتگو https://t.co/mtJgNN1OZ8

Currently, the only global women's T20 league is the Women's Big Bash League in Australia. India has sporadically hosted the T20 Challenge for women cricketers, but it has featured only three teams.

England, Australia tours of Pakistan a huge breakthrough: Ramiz Raja

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison flew to Pakistan in the aftermath of them pulling out of their planned tour of the Asian country. The ECB have now announced a tour in 2022, with more games added.

The development comes after Australia announced their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

In the video shared by PCB, Ramiz Raja said these tours were a huge breakthrough. Raja thanked Harrison for acknowledging that it was a "knee-jerk reaction" by England to pull out of the tour earlier.

"England and Australia tours are massive breakthroughs, and I expect our side to perform well. I want us to be a proud nation and our fans, our team, and the board to be respected," Raja said.

Speaking about the ECB, he said:

"I think the ECB also understood they committed a mistake by withdrawing, and it was a knee-jerk reaction. This tour was important, and it's their gratefulness. Coming over here to sort things out and accepting their fault and promising to play two additional T20Is is good news for our fans because I believe Pakistan should have a home season so spectators come and watch and top teams should tour."

Australia's tour of Pakistan will begin with the Test series on March 3 next year.

In the immediate future, the two teams are set to face off in the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday (November 11).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra