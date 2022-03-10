"A different Pooja Vastrakar is being seen in this World Cup" - Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy believes a different version of Pooja Vastrakar is being seen in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Vastrakar has been one of Team India's star performers in their first two matches of the World Cup. While the all-rounder played a blazing 67-run knock when the Indian eves were in a spot of bother in the first match against Pakistan, she scalped four wickets in Thursday's encounter against New Zealand.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Veda Krishnamurthy was asked about Vastrakar's proficiency at the death with the ball against the White Ferns. She responded:

"Overall, a different Pooja Vastrakar is being seen in this World Cup - a confident, aggressive, experienced Pooja Vastrakar and it is good to see that. It was not only her death bowling but initially also when she came to bowl, she looked very effective."

The middle-order batter added that other than Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Vastrakar was the best Indian bowler on view in the initial stages of the Kiwi innings. Krishnamurthy elaborated:

"If someone looked effective at the start after Rajeshwari Gayakwad, it was Pooja Vastrakar. But at the end of the day, she kept on improving, the yorkers she executed were excellent. The spell of 4/34 are her own best figures and it is at the No. 3 position in this World Cup."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a brilliant 47th over by Pooja Vastrakar - 1,W,W,0,1,0. She finishes her spell with 4/34 in 10 overs. What a brilliant 47th over by Pooja Vastrakar - 1,W,W,0,1,0. She finishes her spell with 4/34 in 10 overs.

Vastrakar's 4/34 is only behind her teammate Gayakwad (4/31 against Pakistan) and Ayabonga Khaka (4/32 for South Africa versus against Bangladesh) in the list of best spells at the ongoing World Cup.

"Pooja Vastrakar was unlucky not to pick up a hat-trick" - Anjum Chopra

Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr off consecutive deliveries

Anjum Chopra was asked if Vastrakar was unlucky to miss out on a five-wicket haul. She replied:

"She was unlucky not to pick up a hat-trick as well. To get the ball up in the blockhole is not easy and she has not been somebody who has been bowling consistently for India."

The former Indian skipper concluded by highlighting that Vastrakar's exploits with the bat against Pakistan gave her the required confidence to excel with the ball as well. Chopra observed:

"Yes, trying to hone your skills in the nets is one thing but to go into a match and make sure you get the ball in the right area and the situation in which she was bowling, I think that's spot on and the confidence has rubbed in from the batting."

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



1st game: 67

2nd game: 4-34







#CWC22 What a tournament so far for 22 year old Pooja Vastrakar1st game: 672nd game: 4-34 What a tournament so far for 22 year old Pooja Vastrakar1st game: 672nd game: 4-34👏👏#CWC22

Vastrakar bowled a six-over spell towards the fag end of the New Zealand innings, in which she conceded just 19 runs apart from snaring three wickets.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Pooja Vastrakar take 3+ wickets against West Indies? Yes No 4 votes so far