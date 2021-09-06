"Won't appreciate much if you win, won't criticize much if you lose" - What Rahul Dravid told the Indian team on SL tour

Rahul Dravid traveled to Sri Lanka with a 'B' team from India earlier this year and worked as the head coach in Ravi Shastri's absence. The Indian team performed well under him as they won the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against the Islanders by 2-1.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got an opportunity to play the vice-captain's role on that tour. Kumar played his part well and led the bowling unit from the front.

During his recent appearance on the Risers Podcast, Bhuvneshwar was asked by VVS Laxman to share his experience of working with Rahul Dravid on the Sri Lankan tour.

"It was a good experience," Bhuvneshwar Kumar replied. "I was looking forward to working with him, and we know how calm he is, and how he works. So he was very similar when he was coaching us. He is someone who looks for the details, gives attention to details. He just wants to keep everything perfect from his side.

"The one thing I liked from him that he said that - 'Win or lose we're gonna be same," he added. "I won't appreciate much if you win. I won't criticize you much if you lose.' Like I said, he is very calm. I loved working with him."

Rahul Dravid recently reapplied for the position of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)

Rahul Dravid has worked hard to nurture young talents in India. Many current stars of Indian cricket owe their success to the legend. However, Dravid is unlikely to return as the head coach of the Indian team any time soon.

In a recent interview, Dravid said that although he enjoyed working as India's coach for the Sri Lankan tour, he was happy with what he was doing at the National Cricket Academy. According to reports, Dravid has reapplied for the position of Head of Cricket at the NCA.

