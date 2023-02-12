"World cricket hasn't seen an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja" - Danish Kaneria 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria reserved high praise for Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the player's splendid performance in the Test series opener against Australia.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria stated that Jadeja is among the best all-rounders in world cricket. He pointed out how the Team India star is top-notch in all three aspects of the game.

Kaneria highlighted that Jadeja puts the opposition under pressure all the time with his batting, bowling, as well as brilliance in the field.

Speaking about the all-rounder's awe-inspiring performance in the recently concluded first Test between India and Australia, he said:

"World cricket hasn't seen an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja. He dominates every department, be it batting, bowling or fielding. He is one such player that the captain will want to have in the playing XI every single time. He constantly creates pressure on the opposition."

Kaneria mentioned that the way Jadeja has returned to international cricket with a bang was commendable. He noted that despite being on the sidelines for several months due to a knee injury, the Saurashtra-born cricketer was able to make a significant impact against a strong Australian side.

On this, he said:

"He didn't play cricket for around six months, but still kept himself in good shape and worked on his fitness. It is never easy to make a return, that too against a team like Australia. It was outstanding that he was able to come up with such a dominating performance in his comeback match against a big team."

Notably, Jadeja shone with both the bat and the ball in the opening encounter of the Test series. He finished with seven wickets, including a stunning five-wicket haul in the first innings. Furthermore, he also hit a fine half-century, scoring 70 crucial runs.

"He should have used his fast bowlers when Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were at the crease" - Danish Kaneria critical of Pat Cummins' captaincy

Danish Kaneria further stated that Australian captain Pat Cummins missed a trick by not utilizing his pace bowlers well in the Nagpur Test.

He opined that the Aussie skipper should have considered brining his pacers on when Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were at the crease. The former cricketer suggested that visitors erred tactically by relying too much on their spinners.

Kaneria elaborated:

"It was poor captaincy. He brought his spinners into the attack way too early. He should have used his fast bowlers when Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were at the crease. It would have been better if he had gone with a combination of pace and spin."

Jadeja and Axar stitched together an important 88-run partnership for the eighth wicket to put India in a commanding position. Australia failed to put up a strong fight with the bat in their second innings and were bowled out for just 91 runs.

The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The second match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from Friday, February 17.

