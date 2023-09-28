World Cup 2023 warm-up matches telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Before that, the teams will feature in some warm-up matches, which will be played from September 29 to October 3. There will be a total of 10 warm-up games, with Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad as the three venues.

On day one of the practice fixtures, Bangladesh will Sri Lanka in Guwahati, South Africa will take on Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram, while New Zealand will face Pakistan in Hyderabad.

Team India, who recently beat Australia in a three-match ODI series, will play their first practice match against England in Guwahati on September 30. They will next take on the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3.

Following the conclusion of the warm-up games, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will kick off with a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India will begin their campaign with a tough match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

World Cup 2023 warm-up matches: Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches in India will be available on Star Sports network channels.

As per posts on Star Sports’ official social media handles, coverage of the matches will begin at 12:30 PM IST. All the warm-up games are scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST.

World Cup 2023 warm-up matches: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. However, it cannot be confirmed which games will be live-streamed as multiple matches will be played simultaneously.

As per Star Sports’ profile picture on its official X handle, the India-England warm-up match will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule with IST timings

Below is the full schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches.

Match 1 - September 29, Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, 2.00 pm

Match 2 - September 29, South Africa v Afghanistan, 2.00 pm

Match 3 - September 29, New Zealand v Pakistan, 2.00 pm

Match 4 - September 30, India vs England, 2.00 pm

Match 5 - September 30, Australia vs Netherlands, 2.00 pm

Match 6 - October 2, New Zealand vs South Africa, 2.00 pm

Match 7 - October 2, England vs Bangladesh, 2.00 pm

Match 8 - October 3, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 2.00 pm

Match 9 - October 3, India vs Netherlands, 2.00 pm

Match 10 - October 3, Pakistan vs Australia, 2.00 pm