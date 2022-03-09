"They don't have any chance of qualification" - Aakash Chopra picks the likely WTC finalists

Aakash Chopra has picked the two teams who he feels are likely to contest the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka currently occupy the top three spots in the WTC points table. Last time's finalists Team India and New Zealand are placed fifth and sixth respectively at the moment and have an uphill task ahead of them to make the grade.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was pessimistic about Sri Lanka's chances of finishing in the top two. He elaborated:

"I don't think Sri Lanka will do anything if we see the upcoming matches. Although they are at No. 3 at the moment, but they don't have any chance of qualification. No disrespect, but this team will not qualify. that's what I feel."

The former India cricketer reckons England, Bangladesh, West Indies and New Zealand are also not in the race. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I am not counting England at all. I have not counted half the teams. I have not counted Bangladesh, England, West Indies and I am saying don't count New Zealand as well."

Although Sri Lanka are placed in the top three at the moment, they have some tough battles ahead of them and are unlikely to make the grade. The other four aforementioned sides are poorly placed and might struggle to bounce back.

"You might see an Australia-Pakistan WTC final" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra reckons it might be a Pakistan-Australia final

Aakash Chopra feels two out of Australia, India and Pakistan will contest the WTC final. He observed:

"In my opinion, it's between the three teams - Australia, India and Pakistan. You will see two teams out of Australia, India and Pakistan. If Pakistan do not play on such roads, you might see an Australia-Pakistan WTC final. There is a strong-strong possibility."

While giving South Africa an outside chance, the reputed commentator concluded by picking Australia and Pakistan as his two finalists. Chopra stated:

"South Africa is a dark horse, absolute dark horse. If they do something amazing, defeat Australia in Australia or England in England. They will win the series at home but will have to survive away. South Africa has a decent outside chance. Australia-Pakistan, that is going to be the final."

Australia and Pakistan are certainly the favorites to make the WTC final at the moment. However, the WTC cycle is still in its early stages and a couple of upsets could turn things around.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Pakistan and Australia contest the WTC final? Yes No 46 votes so far