WTC final: Cheteshwar Pujara gives a sneak peek of Team India's new jersey while 'working from home'

Indian Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara gave fans a much-anticipated sneak peek of the team's jersey, which was specially designed for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The kit has a splendid blue tinge similar to the team's sweater, which all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared earlier in the day. The logo below the batsman's right shoulder, which reads 'ICC WTC Final 2021' is also slightly visible.

Cheteshwar Pujara posted the photo on his official social media platforms. In the picture, the right-hander can be seen posing with his bat in the team hotel. Cheteshwar Pujara also gave the post a cheeky caption, which implied that he was 'working from home' in preparation for the clash against New Zealand.

"When in quarantine, work from home! #shadowpractice #quarantinediaries #worldtestchampionship," wrote Pujara.

Pujara is currently staying in a five-star hotel in Mumbai hotel as the Indian team undergoes a 14-day hard quarantine. The squad, led by Virat Kohli, will arrive in the UK on June 3 where they will undergo another quarantine.

The WTC final will be played in Southampton between June 18-22. A 5-match Test series against England will follow, which begins on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Cheteshwar Pujara has a decent record in England

Cheteshwar Pujara is coming off a quiet series against England at home. From six innings in the series, the 33-year-old scored only 133 runs at an average of just over 22. Nevertheless, a lot will be expected from the new 'wall' of India's batting lineup when the team travels to the UK.

He has played nine Tests in the UK so far, collecting 500 runs at 29.41 with a high score of 132*. Both Pujara and Indian fans can take confidence from the fact that this knock came at the Rose Bowl, the venue of the WTC final, in 2018.

Meanwhile, Pujara has played over 17 knocks against the Kiwis. He has managed to glean 749 runs at a brilliant aggregate of 46.81 against the Black Caps.

Cheteshwar Pujara said World Test Championship is World Cup of Test format and India would like to win this trophy. (To Hindustan Times). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 25, 2021