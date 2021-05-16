WTC Final: "It will be great if I can pass on something to the youngsters" - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has emerged as the spearhead of the Indian fast bowling unit in Test matches alongside Ishant Sharma. Shami recently expressed his desire to help the young seamers who are bursting onto the Indian team scene before quitting the game.

Mohammed Shami was recently named in India's Test squad for the upcoming tour of England. Team India have also picked 3 standby seamers- Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Shami said as a senior member of the squad, the feeling of responsibility comes automatically to him.

"It comes automatically as after being in international cricket for so many years, I would like to share any input that the youngsters may want. I am not going to play forever, so it will be great if I can pass on something to the youngsters," Shami said in an interview with the Gulf News.

In addition to Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj & Shardul Thakur are among the fast bowlers named in India's 20-member squad for the crucial England tour.

"I am confident it will be a great summer for us" - Mohammed Shami

Team India will soon set out for England to play in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship starting on June 18. Following the one-off Test against New Zealand, the Men In Blue will lock horns with England in a grueling 5-match Test series.

Mohammed Shami is confident that Team India will have a great summer, given the form they have been carrying from the previous series.

"We have played some extraordinary cricket in recent times as a unit and naturally, the confidence level is high on the eve of our departure for England. If we can reproduce some of the form which we did over last six months, I am confident it will be a great summer for us," an optimistic Mohammed Shami said.

Shami, however, had to miss out on the final three Tests against Australia Down Under and the entire home leg versus England earlier this year due to his elbow injury. The 30-year-old returned to fitness in the IPL 2021 and looked sharp from the offset.

"The experience over the years have helped me to learn to look after my body (On how he recovered from the injury setback). I know how much training is needed, how to keep myself hydrated etc - all these factors must have also helped," Shami added.

Mohammed Shami is only 20 wickets short of becoming the fifth Indian pacer to claim 200 wickets in Tests. The fast bowler will be keen to achieve the landmark on the upcoming tour of England.