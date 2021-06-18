WTC Final: New Zealand head coach reveals why they are yet to announce their playing XI

While India named their playing XI yesterday, New Zealand are likely to announce their line-up only at the toss. The two nations are set to play the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from Friday (June 18).

The New Zealand management is being peppered with questions on their likely XI, but they seem to be keeping their cards pretty close to the chest.

“It’s amazing the number of Indian people that want to know [our team] as well. We’re just putting that on hold until tomorrow until we get down there,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said on Thursday.

Stead reasoned they would announce their playing XI only after taking a look at the pitch on the opening day of the marquee clash. He further revealed that the grass covering on the Hampshire Bowl turf would urge captains to field first.

“The greener the pitch, the more chance you’ll play pace bowlers. The browner the pitch or dusty the pitch is when you’re likely to play spin bowlers or slower bowlers. There was a small green tinge – it’s been interesting because we’ve been watching it over the last three days and it’s actually greened up over the last couple of days," he explained.

“They cut a bit of grass off it today but it’s still a light green colour. The pitch is still favouring towards bowling at this stage from looking at it, so I imagine if we won the toss, we’d do that,” the New Zealand boss elaborated.

As things currently stand, there might be further delay in the Kiwis announcing their playing XI for the final. The toss might be pushed back as it is raining in Southampton, and the weather is touted to stay the same over the coming five days.

“I’m really proud of the way New Zealand have played over the last few years” – Gary Stead

New Zealand won a Test series in England only for the third time in cricket history

Last week, New Zealand sealed their first Test series victory on English soil since 1999. It was the penultimate hurdle in a marathon that started in August 2019 with a tour to Sri Lanka. Kane Williamson’s boys are now romping towards the final one brimming with confidence.

People have been pointing out that the Black Caps have been handed an unfair advantage, courtesy of quality match practice in the two-Test series against England. Stead added it is also giving him a “great” selection headache. Hailing the team’s two-year journey, the 49-year-old expressed the desire to go all the way.

“We brought people in, in that last Test [against England], and they [performed really well and sometimes that creates more of a headache but that’s a great place to be in. I’m really proud of the way that the team have played over the last few years though. It’s been true to our style of play and I’m just hoping we can get out there and put our best foot forward,” Gary Stead concluded.

New Zealand made as many as six changes in the Edgbaston Test and yet beat the Joe Root-led side in three-and-a-half days. While players like Williamson and BJ Watling missed that encounter through injuries, they have now recovered and New Zealand have 15 players ready to take the field in Southampton.

No wonder they need some extra time to ask four of them to warm the bench.

