WTC Final: "Whenever I am not in a good frame of mind I talk to him" - Shubman Gill reveals chats with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 

Shubman Gill has revealed some of his on and off-field chats with Indian skipper Virat Kohli and white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

The 21-year-old said on Monday that Virat Kohli is his go-to man for all mindset-related worries. Shubman Gill added that the skipper often motivates youngsters to play expressively and shares his experiences to help them through their apprehensions.

"Whenever we talk to Virat bhai, he always tries to motivate us and says that as a youngster we can play fearlessly and on our free will. Mostly the talk is about mindset. Whenever I feel that I am not in a good frame of mind I talk to him, he always motivates me and shares his own experiences, of being a youngster in the team, with me," Gill told IndiaTV.

Shubman Gill has played most of his short international career under Virat Kohli, which includes a five-Test series against England and three ODIs against New Zealand and Australia.

The way Shubman Gill attacked Starc is just sensational.!He made the tone of creating history at Gabba.!pic.twitter.com/m7r5c9PFSa — Deep Point (@ComeonPant) May 22, 2021

Shubman Gill's nascent career has aligned with Rohit Sharma's resurgence as a red-ball opener. The duo's solid and consistent opening coalitions in Australia were instrumental in India's historic turnaround.

The youngster said he and Rohit Sharma mostly talk about the nitty-gritty of the match when on the field.

"Yes, whenever I am batting with Rohit bhai, we talk about where a particular bowler can bowl, where he is looking to get us out, what the situation is, whether we should not take any risk or if we are set, where should we try to attack, etc," added Gill.

"We can't be better prepared for the WTC Final" - Shubman Gill

Will Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma give the required start in the WTC Final?

Shubman Gill will now play arguably the most eminent match of his career - the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. The opener claimed the Indian team is taking confidence from its recent success on overseas tours and are thus well-prepared for the summit clash.

"Yes, we had a great performance in Australia and we are doing very well in away tours for the past few years. So, our confidence is very high and we feel we can't be better prepared for this final," asserted Gill.

India will also play a five-Test series against England after the WTC Final.

Consistent failures at the top of the order was one of the reasons why India couldn't conquer the Test series against England in 2018 and New Zealand in 2020. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have shown that they can upset this trend and these upcoming six Tests will be the perfect litmus test for the new pair.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill on the way to Mumbai 🇮🇳✈️



📸 Shubman Gill#India #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/voeHVxJbzY — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 19, 2021