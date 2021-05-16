WTC Final: "Test cricket is something that really gets the blood boiling"- Tim Southee

Veteran seamer Tim Southee revealed he loves Test cricket more compared to other formats, adding that it gets the best out of him as it gets his 'blood boiling'. The Kiwi bowler also spoke about the prospect of facing India in the first-ever World Test Championship final.

New Zealand have taken off for England, and they will start their quarantine soon in preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against the Three Lions. However, all eyes will be on Southampton at the Rose Bowl when the Blackcaps face off against India in the World Test Championship final on June 18.

"I love test cricket. For me it's my most treasured format. I love all three, but test cricket is something that really gets the blood boiling. Being the first [World Test Championship final] it will be pretty special as well. India in England is unusual on its own, but it's great to test yourself against one of the best sides and they have been for a long period of time. It should be a great match,” Tim Southee said in an interview with stuff.co.nz.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

Southee also jokingly remarked how the current crop of New Zealand players had got it easy compared to when he started his international cricket journey. The bowler debuted in 2008 as a 19-year-old and won just once in his first 14 Tests. However, things are changing, and the Kiwis have won 9 of their last 11 Test series.

"Ross [Taylor] and I quite often laugh about it because it took so long to have those wins. Guys are coming in and Kyle [Jamieson] has won six test matches already and hasn’t lost a test match," Southee remarked.

Tim Southee talks about retirement plans

Tim Southee is the third New Zealand bowler to take 300 wickets in Tests

The 32-year-old believes as long as he can maintain the fitness standards, age is just a number and he can continue playing international cricket at the top level. Tim Southee also talked about how players take better care of their bodies in the modern-day, which is undoubtedly helping them elongate their careers.

"As long as you’re still able to perform and reach those high standards it takes to represent your country then I think age is only a number. You look at the likes of [England test veteran] James Anderson who is 38. He’s still arguably bowling as good as he ever has. hink cricketers in general look after themselves a lot better. We're a lot fitter as a group, we train a lot on the strength and conditioning side of things. I think you’ll see players play for longer," Tim Southee added.

The seamer is still going strong in Test cricket and Southee has the fourth-most wickets in the longest format since 2019 (65 wickets from 14 matches). Only Pat Cummins, Stuart Broad and Ravichandran Ashwin have taken more scalps in that time period.

Most Test wickets for New Zealand:



Richard Hadlee ➞ 431

Daniel Vettori ➞ 361

Tim Southee ➞ 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



What a bowler 🔥 #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/q974hGMIOd — ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2020