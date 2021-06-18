WTC final: Wasim Jaffer & Dinesh Karthik have hilarious meme exchange on Twitter regarding Southampton rain

With the start of the much-anticipated clash between India and New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final delayed in Southampton, the question on everyone's mind is - When will the rain subside?

Wasim Jaffer, known for his wit on social media, asked Dinesh Karthik for a weather update using an 'Arnab Goswami' meme. Karthik is currently in Southampton as part of the ICC's official commentary panel.

Dinesh Karthik came up with a hilarious reply using a meme from a famous Bollywood movie, suggesting that play seems unlikely today and fans can expect action from tomorrow.

The first session has officially been washed out, and the resumption of the game looks seemingly difficult on Day 1, with consistent rain around. The ICC have a reserve day for the Test match, but in case of a draw or no result, both Team India and New Zealand will share the WTC title.

"This is proper rain, even by England’s standards"- Nasser Hussain on Southampton weather

Conditions in Southampton look bleak on Day 1 of the WTC final.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain was also slightly surprised by the amount of rain that has hit Southampton on the all-important day. Hussain highlighted how the weather was warm and sunny in the build-up to the World Test Championship final but has now swung like a pendulum with persistent rain lashing the Ageas Bowl.

“It’s chucking down. It’s such a shame because for the last three weeks in the UK, it’s been warm, it’s been sunny. We’ve hardly missed a ball of cricket and just as we were supposed to start, the weather changed and this is proper rain, even by England’s standards, and it’s cold," Nasser Hussain told on Star Sports.

Despite the clash being built up as a huge final, Indian skipper Virat Kohli seemingly played down the importance of the event and stated that his team aren't looking at the clash against New Zealand as the final frontier.

