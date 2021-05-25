WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer posts hilarious meme choosing his umpire for the final

Wasim Jaffer never shies away from making fans laugh on the internet. The former cricketer was at it again, sharing a comical meme outlining his umpire preferences for the World Test Championship final next month.

The 43-year-old used the iconic Drake meme to reveal his choice of umpire for the World Test Championship Final. Using his own picture instead of Drake, Wasim Jaffer suggested that he wanted to see Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena officiate the match instead of England’s Richard Kettleborough. The former India opening batsman cheekily tagged the ICC in the post as well.

India haven’t done well when Richard Kettleborough has officiated their knockout games, with the Men in Blue failing to win whenever the Englishman was on the field.

The unwanted record stretches back several years, with India losing the knockout match whenever Kettleborough has umpired the game. The list includes the 2014 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final against hosts Australia, the 2017 Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan, and finally, the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Kumar Dharmasena, on the other hand, is associated with one of the worst memories Kiwi cricketers have in their history. The Sri Lankan was in charge of the 2019 World Cup Final, which New Zealand agonizingly lost on the boundary count rule to England.

Fans react hilariously after Wasim Jaffer’s meme

After Wasim Jaffer cheekily suggested Kumar Dharmasena’s inclusion could bring back nightmarish memories for New Zealand, many fans had a laugh on Twitter.

Others couldn’t understand the meme reference, with several sharing some amusing memes of their own to appreciate Wasim Jaffer’s wit.

