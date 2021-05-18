WTC final: [Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara sweats hard in the gym ahead of England tour

Cheteshwar Pujara was hard at work in the gym on Tuesday before entering Team India's bio-bubble for the United Kingdom tour. The Indian batter posted a clip of his workout through an Instagram story earlier in the day.

Pujara has been one of India's most dependable batsmen in the extended format of the game. He has played a pivotal role in the team's journey to the ICC World Test Championship final.

With the summit clash against New Zealand just a month away, Cheteshwar Pujara has begun his preparations for the lengthy UK tour, which will include five Tests against England as well. Pujara posted a 5-second long clip with film music playing in the background.

"Hustle On! #GetBetterEveryDay," Cheteshwar Pujara captioned the video.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 818 runs for Team India in 28 innings in the World Test Championship. He registered nine half-centuries, and most importantly, he faced over 2,000 deliveries in the six series of this competition.

Many Indian fans expect Pujara to record his maiden ton in the World Test Championship during the final.

Cheteshwar Pujara has aggregated 500 runs in Test matches on English soil

Cheteshwar Pujara has a batting average of less than 30 in England.

While Cheteshwar Pujara has been a hero for Team India in the World Test Championship, his numbers on English pitches have not been up to his mark. Pujara has played 18 innings in England, scoring 500 runs at a strike rate of close to 40. His batting average in England is 29.41.

However, Pujara has a Test hundred to his name in Southampton. Pujara played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs to give India a 27-run first-innings lead in his previous outing at the venue.

Pujara will want to replicate his performance during the ICC World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl next month.